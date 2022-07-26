Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, Headshots and YouTube income in July 2022

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is an Indian Free Fire YouTuber who operates the Desi Gamers channel. His videos are based on a broad spectrum of in-game content, and his engaging commentary is one of the key reasons behind his overwhelming appeal.

Observing the current numbers, Desi Gamers features 13.1 million subscribers to his name, alongside 1.92 billion views. Furthermore, the popular personality has created numerous other channels on the platform, where he has been posting a range of unique videos.

The section below provides details on Amitbhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and other details.

Amibhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 206746194. He is the leader of the iconic “SURVIVORS ☆☆☆” guild, whose ID number is 60727130. His stats are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has secured excellent lifetime stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played 3941 solo games and has 335 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 8.50%. At a K/D ratio of 2.59 and a headshot percentage of 25.60%, he has 9322 kills and 2386 headshots.

Desi Gamers has 5032 participations and 833 victories in duo matches, possessing a win rate of 16.55%. With 13791 kills and 2804 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.28 and a headshot percentage of 20.33%.

The player has also played 9384 squad matches and has come out on top on 2578 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 27.47%. At a K/D ratio of 3.77 and a headshot percentage of 19.90%, he has 25649 kills and 5105 headshots.

Ranked stats

These are Amitbhai's ranked stats in the ongoing season of the battle royale mode (Image via Garena)

Within Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season, Amitbhai has played only two solo games and has failed to secure a win. He has bagged 22 kills with 0 headshots for a K/D ratio of 11.00 and a headshot percentage of 0%.

Apart from that, the YouTuber has not played duo or squad ranked matches.

CS Career

Stats of Desi Gamers in the Clash Squad game mode of Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad mode, Amitbhai has played 2937 games and has 1772 wins, retaining a win rate of 60.33%. He has racked up 16003 kills and 6016 headshots for a KDA of 1.75 and a headshot percentage of 37.59%.

Note: Amitbhai’s stats were recorded at the time of writing (July 26, 2022). They are subject to change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

Amitbhai’s estimated YouTube income

Details regarding Desi Gamers' earnings from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Desi Gamers’ monthly YouTube income ranges from $6K to $95.8K. In the meantime, his projected yearly earnings from the channel lie between $71.8K and $1.1 million (Source: Social Blade).

A brief look at Amitbhai's YouTube channel

Amitbhai has been uploading content for close to four years, and the oldest video on his channel dates to early October 2018. At the time of writing, he has uploaded more than 1200 videos, of which the most viewed one has garnered 23 million views.

The Social Blade website mentions that Desi Gamers has gained 100 thousand subscribers and 23.939 million views over the last 30 days.

