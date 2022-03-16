Desi Gamers logo, esports team, age, monthly income, Free Fire UID, and more

Amit Sharma (Amitbhai), aka Desi Gamers, is recognized by most players in the Indian Free Fire space. His videos based on the game are watched by millions across the country, and his unique commentary is loved by many.

Subsequently, his channel has witnessed considerable growth in the last few years, accumulating approximately 12.6 million subscribers. On top of this, the overall number of views has surpassed the mark of 1.81 billion.

The following looks at his in-game ID and other information such as age and more.

Desi Gamers' Free Fire UID and other details

Desi Gamers' UID number in Free Fire is 206746194, and here are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Desi Gamers has played 9205 squad games in Free Fire and has 2511 victories, converting to a win rate of 27.27%. He has 24934 kills, which leads to a K/D ratio of 3.72.

The content creator has played 4976 matches in the duo mode and has 822 first-place finishes, retaining a win percentage of 16.51%. He has 13593 frags for a kill-to-death ratio of 3.27.

Apart from this, the player has outclassed his enemies in 320 of the 3848 solo games, resulting in a win ratio of 8.31%. With 9056 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current ranked season of the game, Amitbhai has featured in two ranked squad games and has a single win, maintaining a win percentage of 50.00%. He has secured two kills at a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber has also participated in three solo matches and has emerged victorious in one of them, equating to a win rate of 33.33%. At a K/D ratio of 10.00, he has 20 frags.

Desi Gamers' logo, esports team, and age

In the Instagram post above, the logo of Desi Gamers is present. As of this writing, he is 25 years old.

The name of his esports team is Desi Gamers Esports, and they ended up in the fourth position in FFIC Fall 2021.

Note: Desi Gamers' Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Desi Gamers' earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the monthly income from Amitbhai's channel ranges between $7K and $111.3K.

YouTube channel

Desi Gamers is actually the name of the YouTube channel operated by Amitbhai, and he has posted videos on the same for over three and a half years. His content is based on various factors, including gameplay, events, and more.

There are over 1140 videos on Amitbhai's channel, in which the most-watched one has garnered approximately 23 million views.

Edited by Shaheen Banu