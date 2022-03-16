Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, and monthly income in March 2022

Kutty Gokul has become a well-known persona in the Indian Free Fire community. He posts videos related to the battle royale title in the Tamil language. His audience has expanded over the years, and he has recently achieved the milestone of one million subscribers.

Aside from that, he has over 1.2 million followers on Booyah, an enormously popular gaming content platform established by Garena.

Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire MAX ID, real name, and more details

Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire MAX ID is 821845835, and his real name is also Kutty Gokul. Listed below are his stats within the game as of today, 16 March 2022:

Lifetime stats

Kutty Gokul’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Kutty Gokul has competed in 8188 squad games and has 1904 wins, corresponding to a win rate of 23.25%. He has 23675 kills, which comes down to a K/D ratio of 3.77.

Apart from this, the player has 360 victories in 1597 duo matches, leading to a win rate of 22.54%. With 4551 frags, he has a K/D ratio of approximately 3.68.

In addition, he has featured in 1060 solo games and has 97 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 9.15%. In the process, the YouTuber has secured 2235 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

Kutty Gokul’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s BR-Ranked Season, Kutty Gokul has played six ranked squad games and has racked up 20 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.33.

He has also played a single duo match.

Moreover, Kutty Gokul has participated in two solo games, killing three enemies for a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Note: Kutty Gokul's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Kutty Gokul’s monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Kutty Gokul’s monthly income lies within the range of $498 and $8K. His yearly earnings lie between $6K and $95.5K.

YouTube channel

Kutty Gokul’s YouTube channel, Gaming with Kutty Gokul, has been operating for the past few years. There are currently over 470 videos on the channel, with the total number of views surpassing 60.30 million.

In the last 30 days alone, his subscriber and view counts have grown by 20 thousand and 1.99 million, respectively.

