Bindass Laila’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, Discord link, and monthly income in March 2022

Mansha Rathore is well known in the Free Fire community under two names - Gaming with Laila and Bindass Laila. She is one of the most successful female Free Fire content creators, and her channel has seen tremendous growth over the last several years.

At the time of this writing, she has roughly 2.06 million subscribers and has received a total of 219.91 million views on her channel.

What is Bindass Laila’s Free Fire MAX ID?

Bindass Laila’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1147750136.

Lifetime stats

Bindass Laila’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Bindass Laila has played 12263 squad games and has 3184 victories, coming down to an incredible win rate of 25.96%. She has accumulated 22580 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.49.

When looking at the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has outclassed her enemies in 239 out of 1432 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 16.68%. With a K/D ratio of 1.77, she has 2117 frags.

She has 509 solo games to her name as well and has 21 victories, leading to a win rate of 4.12%. In the process, Mansha has 501 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.03.

Ranked stats

Bindass Laila’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the latest ranked season of Free Fire MAX, Bindass Laila has competed in 18 squad matches and has three first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 16.66%. She has racked up 41 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Apart from this, she doesn’t have any appearances in ranked matches.

CS Career

Bindass Laila’s CS Career (Image via Garena)

Gaming with Laila has played 3155 Clash Squad games and has 1993 wins, corresponding to a win rate of 63.17%. With 10899 kills, she has a KDA of 1.60.

Note: Gaming with Laila's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as she plays more matches.

Monthly income and Discord link

Bindass Laila’s monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly income of Bindass Laila through her channel is between $2.8K and $45.4K. Meanwhile, her yearly earnings range between $34.1K and $544.9K.

Gamers can join her Discord server by clicking here.

YouTube channel

Bindass Laila has maintained her primary channel for the past couple of years, with the earliest video being uploaded in December 2019. Her rapid rise to popularity is commendable, and the vast number of fans she has amassed is somewhat astounding.

According to Social Blade, she has gained 180 thousand subscribers and 11.353 million views in the last 30 days alone, which is a clear display of her growing fame.

Edited by Siddharth Satish