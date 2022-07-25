OP BNL’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Oussema Elloumi, often known as BNL or OP BNL, is a well-known Free Fire personality from the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. He hails from Tunisia and has been creating a wide range of content featuring the game for the past few years.

At the moment, BNL has 7.84 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel, and his videos have garnered over 559.440 million views. Below are details regarding OP BNL’s Free Fire MAX ID and more.

OP BNL’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

OP BNL’s Free Fire MAX ID is 297929835. He is ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Bronze in the Clash Squad mode.

The stats ensured by the player as of today are listed below:

Lifetime stats

OP BNL's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

OP BNL has played 1312 solo games and has 84 victories, converting to a win rate of 6.40%. He has 2634 kills and 713 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.14 and a headshot percentage of 27.07%.

In the duo mode, the content creator has made 792 appearances and has 84 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 10.60%. He has 1452 kills and 309 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.05 and a headshot percentage of 21.28%.

Oussema Elloumi has competed in 30778 squad matches and has been victorious on 4300 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 13.97%. He has 104627 kills and 42932 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.95 and a headshot percentage of 41.03%.

Ranked stats

OP BNL's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

OP BNL has played 317 squad games in the current season of the Battle Royale mode and has remained unbeaten in 76 matches, retaining a win rate of 23.97%. In the process, he has 1192 kills and 761 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.95 and a headshot percentage of 63.84%.

The YouTuber has not played any ranked solo or duo games.

CS Career

OP BNL CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad game mode, OP BNL has played 1562 games and has 1067 wins, resulting in a win rate of 68.31%. With 12097 kills and 6814 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.48 and a headshot percentage of 56.33%.

Note: OP BNL’s stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as he plays more matches in Free Fire MAX.

BNL’s YouTube income

OP BNL's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly YouTube income of OP BNL ranges from $692 and $11.1K. The projected annual income from the channel is between $8.3K and $133K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

OP BNL’s content is based on numerous aspects like gameplay and more. He began uploading videos focusing on the game a while ago, and the oldest one on his channel dates to June 2019. There are currently more than 430 uploads on the channel, and the most popular video features more than 13 million views.

As per Social Blade, the content creator’s channel has gained 20 thousand subscribers and 2.77 million views in the last 30 days.

