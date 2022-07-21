Boss Official’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Yash Vardhan, otherwise recognized as Boss Official, is an Indian content creator who uploads videos focusing on Garena Free Fire. In recent years, he has managed to gain great numbers on YouTube and has built a substantial audience.

His primary YouTube channel currently has over 244.152 million views and 2.62 million subscribers. Yash also runs another channel, BOSS LIVE, which has 74.8 thousand subscribers and over 693 thousand views.

Details regarding Boss Official’s Free Fire MAX ID and more have been provided below.

Boss Official’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Boss Official’s Free Fire MAX ID is 90583691. He is ranked Platinum III in the Battle Royale mode and Diamond III in the Clash Squad mode.

The stats ensured by Boss Official are provided below:

Lifetime stats

Boss Official’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Boss Official has played 3522 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 763 matches, possessing a win rate of 21.66%. He has 13384 kills and 3141 headshots with a K/D ratio of 4.85 and a headshot percentage of 23.47%.

The content creator has made 1532 appearances in the duo mode and has 275 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 17.95%. He has notched 4792 kills and 1138 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.81 and a headshot percentage of 23.75%.

Yash has also competed in 10216 squad matches and has come out on top on 2914 occasions, converting to a win rate of 28.52%. He has bagged 29743 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.07 and has 7467 headshots for a headshot percentage of 25.11%.

Ranked stats

Boss Official’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, Boss Official has featured in four solo games and has two victories, retaining a win rate of 50.00%. The YouTuber has killed 38 enemies and has 17 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 19.00 and a headshot percentage of 44.74%.

The player has played seven squad games as well and has 21 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.00. He has 10 headshots for a headshot percentage of 47.62%.

CS Career

Boss Official's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad mode, Boss Official has played 3914 games and has 2383 wins for a win rate of 60.88%. With 24039 kills and 11300 headshots, he has a KDA of 1.78 and a headshot percentage of 47.01%.

Note: Boss Official’s stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as he plays more matches in Free Fire MAX.

Boss Official’s YouTube income

Boss Official’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Boss Official’s monthly YouTube income lies between $1K and $16.2K. His yearly income is between $12.1K and $194.3K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

The first video on the Boss Official channel was published in August 2019, and it was about JIGS BOSS, another well-known figure in the game’s community. Yash now has over 520 videos to his name, the most popular of which has over 20 million views.

According to information on Social Blade, Boss Official has amassed a total of 4.04 million views in the previous month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far