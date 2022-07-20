PK Parwez’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Parwez Ahmed, who goes by the name of PK Parwez, is a popular content creator in the Indian Free Fire community. He has built a considerable fanbase in the country with the PK GAMERS channel that he runs alongside PK Karan.

Due to their efforts, the duo has garnered 3.25 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 532.07 million views. They have also launched another channel called PK Gamers Live, with 16.6 thousand subscribers.

This article will reveal PK Parwez’s Free Fire MAX ID and other details.

PK Parwez's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

PK Parwez’s Free Fire MAX ID is 305998024. He is the leader of the PK GAMERS guild, whose ID is 72260374.

The stats ensured by the YouTuber in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

PK Parwez’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

PK Parwez has played 3531 solo games and has been victorious on 234 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 6.62%. He has notched 8554 kills and 2095 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.59 and a headshot percentage of 24.49%.

The content creator has also competed in 5332 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 485, leading to a win rate of 9.09%. With 17097 frags and 4158 headshots, he maintains a K/D ratio of 3.53 and a headshot percentage of 24.32%.

Parwez has played 9071 matches in the squad mode and has 1376 first-place finishes, possessing a win rate of 15.16%. He has 29170 kills and 6195 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.79 and a headshot percentage of 21.24%.

Ranked stats

PK Parwez’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, PK Parwez has played four solo matches but has failed to secure a win. He has six kills and two headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.50 and a headshot percentage of 33.33%.

The player has participated in 280 duo games and has won 16 matches, resulting in a win rate of 5.71%. He has 789 kills and 237 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.99 and a headshot percentage of 30.07%.

The YouTuber has competed in 34 squad matches and has 5 Booyahs, retaining a win rate of 14.70%. He has 102 kills and 20 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.52 and a headshot percentage of 19.61%.

Note: PK Parwez’s stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as he plays more matches in Free Fire MAX.

PK Parwez’s YouTube income

PK Parwez’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly YouTube income from the PK GAMERS channel lies between $224 and $3.6K. The yearly income is around $2.7K and $43K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Parwez and Karan have been running the channel for quite some time and have witnessed a surge in popularity recently. In July 2020, they had 1.69 million subscribers, but they doubled the amount in the last two years.

The channel currently has more than 1000 uploads, and the most popular video has over 22 million views. According to Social Blade, the "PK GAMERS" channel has gained 894.969 thousand views in the last 30 days alone.

