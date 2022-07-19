TSG Legend’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Only a few Free Fire players have made a name for themselves in the field of content creation while being equally acclaimed in the game’s esports scene. One of these players is Bhavesh Lakhwani, also known in the game’s community as TSG Legend.

He represents the TSG Army and has been a key component of the squad that has won the Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series Season 2 and finished second at the Esports Premier League 2021.

Bhavesh also runs a YouTube channel with the same name as his IGN and has already garnered 1.21 million subscribers.

TSG Legend’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

TSG Legend’s Free Fire MAX ID is 212425313, and his IGN is ‘TSGLEGEND07.’ He is currently ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Gold III in the Clash Squad mode.

The stats maintained by TSG Legend are as follows:

Lifetime stats

TSG Legend’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Legend has played 1750 solo games and has been victorious on 129 occasions, converting to a win rate of 7.37%. He has bagged 3578 kills and 977 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.21 and a headshot percentage of 27.31%.

The esports athlete has also played 1647 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 220 games, resulting in a win rate of 13.35%. He has 3831 kills and 1063 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.68 and a headshot percentage of 27.75%.

Bhavesh additionally has made 17661 appearances in the squad mode and has 2669 first-place finishes, with a win rate of 15.11%. He has racked up 47320 kills and 18810 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.16 and a headshot percentage of 39.75%.

Ranked stats

TSG Legend’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, TSG Legend has played three solo games but has failed to secure a kill or a win.

He has featured in four matches in the duo mode and has secured eight kills for a K/D ratio of 2.00. He has five headshots, upholding a headshot percentage of 62.50%.

The YouTuber has competed in 54 squad matches and has bettered his foes on 10 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 18.51%. He has bagged 194 kills and 121 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.41 and a headshot percentage of 62.37%.

Note: TSG Legend’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

TSG Legend’s YouTube income

TSG Legend's YouTube income and more (Image via Social Blade)

TSG Legend’s monthly YouTube income is between $245 and $3.9K. His yearly earnings are projected to be between $2.9K and $47.1K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

TSG Legend has produced content that focuses on a variety of aspects of the battle royale game, with a key focus on gameplay, challenges, and other topics. His channel currently has over 340 videos. The most-watched video on the channel, about achieving 300+ Gloo Walls in a match, has over 3.8 million views.

According to Social Blade, TSG Legend has gained 980.69 thousand views in the last 30 days alone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far