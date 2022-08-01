5 best ways to get cheap or free diamonds in Free Fire MAX

There are two types of in-game currency available in Free Fire MAX - gold and diamonds. Both are used to gain interesting cosmetics within the battle royale title.

While the former can be earned by completing several in-game tasks and missions, the latter is a premium currency that needs to be loaded into Free Fire MAX ID by spending real money. Diamonds are a must for gamers to grab more valuables.

Not all gamers can afford to buy diamonds because they are significantly more expensive. Therefore, a large number of players look for either a cheap or a reliable free way to obtain this valuable currency.

Efficient ways to obtain Free Fire MAX diamonds with minimum or no money

5) Weekly/monthly memberships

Weekly and monthly memberships in Free Fire MAX provide gamers with more diamonds at a cheaper price. Listed below are some more details about these offers:

Weekly membership/subscription (Price: INR 159)

Rewards

450 diamonds (100 diamonds instantly and 350 diamonds through check-ins)

Other rewards such as Discount Store privilege, EP badges, etc., worth 425 diamonds

Monthly membership (Price: INR 799)

Rewards

2600 diamonds (500 diamonds instantly and 2100 diamonds via daily check-ins)

Other rewards such as Discount Store privilege, EP badges, etc., worth 3550 diamonds

The rewards must be claimed through daily check-ins for seven days and 30 days for the weekly and monthly membership offers, respectively.

Read a detailed guide about memberships here.

4) Booyah App

Operated by Garena, the Booyah App is a trusted platform where Free Fire MAX gamers can accumulate hundreds of free diamonds daily. All they have to do is login to the said platform and bind their FF IDs. They will then have to complete various tasks to win diamonds, such as partake in Watch-To-Win events and clip contests.

The platform also rewards users with rare and desired in-game items upon the completion of certain tasks.

3) Special Airdrop

Developers regularly offer mobile gamers Special Airdrops, from which they can buy diamonds at prices as low as INR 10. The Special Airdrop usually consists of rare cosmetics such as bundles, emotes, gloo wall skins, gun skins, and diamonds, numbering up to 300.

However, these offers are infrequent. Users will have to play the shooter title constantly and wait patiently to spot it.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards allows users to submit their honest reviews and opinions on various topics via surveys. They are compensated with a certain amount of Google Play credit per survey.

The amount stays within the Google Play account and gamers can use this to buy appropriate diamond offers in Free Fire MAX. They can easily enroll in Special Airdrops and Weekly membership offers with the credits they earn.

Interested players can download the application from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for Android and iOS devices, respectively.

Note: Not all surveys compensate users adequately.

1) Free Fire Advance Server

The Advance Server is a temporary client server that allows mobile gamers to enjoy forthcoming features and events in Free Fire MAX. The server generally goes live a few weeks before the official patch update.

Advance server users can test new optimizations and features and report bugs and glitches to the officials if present. Upon a valid report, the formal team will reward the user with thousands of diamonds.

Candidates are required to go through the registration process to enroll in an Advance Server. The OB36 Advance Server is an upcoming one. Hence, interested users should be sign up quickly to get access.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal opinions.

