5 ways to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire (January 2022)

Many players are more than willing to spend money on diamonds, the premium in-game currency, to obtain exclusive cosmetics in Free Fire that they can show off in the game. As a result, they simply go ahead and complete the top-up for diamonds.

However, this isn't feasible for everybody, and many free-to-play players look for alternate methods to obtain diamonds free of cost so they can also obtain unique skins and other items.

Note: The list represents the opinion of the writer

Garena Free Fire: Top 5 methods for free diamonds (January 2022)

5) Custom Rooms

Custom Rooms are one easy way to get diamonds (Image via Garena)

Free Fire's in-game currency and other rewards are available in Custom Rooms, usually as part of a giveaway by content creators, which is a simple method that interested users can try out. In essence, the prizes are only awarded to winners and there is no assurance that players will get them every time they participate.

4) GPT Apps

Many GPT Apps are available on the internet, such as Poll Pay and Easy Rewards. After downloading them, individuals are initially required to complete the different objectives/tasks listed in the app.

Subsequently, they will become eligible to cash out their earnings through methods like gift cards (with options varying depending on the country).

3) Redeem code

Redeem codes can provide diamonds or other free rewards to players (Image via Free Fire)

The use of redeem codes is another option available to gamers as they immediately provide diamonds once the code is redeemed. Even if the code doesn't give in-game currency, players can still receive other exclusive rewards such as emotes, costumes, and more by using them.

To find the latest redeem codes, click here.

2) Booyah

The Booyah app features unique events that gamers can take part in (Image via Google Play Store)

Garena's app, Booyah, features a wide variety of exciting events that users can participate in to get a chance to win numerous rewards. For example, the watch-to-win awards players for watching clips for a predetermined amount of time.

In some of the events, diamonds might be one of the prizes, while some others may feature other rewards like emotes and so on.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

This is the perfect app players can use to get Free Fire diamonds and is widely popular among the game's active community. Essentially, Play Credits are awarded to a player once they complete short and simple surveys in the app.

Also Read Article Continues below

Later, the same credits can be directly utilized to purchase diamonds within the game.

Edited by Atul S