Free Fire Advance Server registration for OB36 APK: Expected date and more details

Garena Free Fire's rapid surge in popularity can be attributed to numerous aspects, with updates being one of the crucial factors. They are made available by developers on a routine basis and offer a wide variety of new features for the community to engage in.

Before a new version of the battle royale title gets released, Advance Servers are made public to test the content for bugs and glitches. With the next update being the OB36 iteration, players are now looking for the Advance Server for the same.

The following section provides details regarding the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing it on their devices.

Expected date for Free Fire Advance Server registration (OB36 update)

Players can't wait for the OB36 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Based on previous releases, the OB36 update for Free Fire will be released one day before the end of the current Clash Squad season. As a result, the next version is likely scheduled for 14 September 2022.

With the same date in mind, the expected release date for the OB36 update Advance Server is between 30 August - 2 September. This can be predicted based on the fact that these particular test servers are typically launched a few weeks before the update.

The registration phase will also be made available a few days before the server, and users must complete the procedure if they wish to get the Activation Code.

Details about registration

Registration is one of the most critical steps for the Advance Server. Only registered users have a chance to receive the Activation Code, which is necessary for accessing the client. Individuals may follow the steps provided below to register themselves after the commencement of this process:

Step 1: Users can begin by visiting the official Advance Server website (https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/).

The site is currently inaccessible but will be available as the upcoming Advance Server nears its release.

Step 2: They should then sign in using either Google or Facebook. These are the only two available alternatives. Players should also have a Free Fire account that is linked to either platform.

An active email has to be provided during the registration (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers will then be redirected to a form where they must provide an active email ID and click the join now button.

Subsequently, users can wait for the Activation Code. If they do not receive one, they may have to wait to hear from the developers.

Note: Since the Advance Servers have a limited capacity, not everyone who registers will receive a code.

