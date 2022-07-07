Free Fire monthly and weekly membership offers: Price, benefits, and VIP badge details

With the OB30 update in 2021, the developers improved the membership system in Garena Free Fire and offered players the access to extra items and benefits. Since it is a better deal in terms of value, many players prefer it over normal top-ups.

The game's developers have provided players with two types of memberships: monthly and weekly. Each one has its own set of advantages. However, many of the newer players are unaware of the specifics of the membership packages and the benefits they provide.

This article will inform readers about memberships and their pricing and benefits.

Free Fire: Monthly and weekly membership offers (July 2022)

Price of the memberships

The prices of the two types of memberships in the game (Image via Garena)

In terms of pricing, memberships are significantly more affordable than the game's top-up options. As of right now, the weekly membership is offered at INR 159, whereas the monthly membership requires players to shell out INR 799.

Players can claim their membership's different perks once they have paid the required amount.

Benefits of memberships

Memberships feature tons of benefits for players to claim in the game, and they are as follows:

Weekly membership perks

Diamonds: 450 (100 provided instantly, 350 to be collected as daily login - 50 per day)

Special Weekly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

Second Chance (used for missed check-in days)

Free 8x Universal EP Badge

Monthly membership perks

Diamonds: 2600 (500 provided instantly, 2100 to be collected as daily login - 70 per day)

Special Monthly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

5x Second Chance (used for missed check-in days)

Free 60x Universal EP Badge

Weapon Skin Gift Box (get a 30-day trial gun skin for free)

Furthermore, Garena will provide the benefits of the super VIP to players if they buy both the membership offers at the same time.

VIP badge details

After buying both memberships, players will get Super VIP perks (Image via Garena)

One benefit of achieving the Super VIP status is receiving a Super VIP Icon/Badge. This is one of the primary reasons why individuals buy both the memberships together. However, they will have to spend INR 958 for the same.

Steps to purchase memberships in Free Fire

Buying memberships in Free Fire is a simple process and gamers can do so by completing the following steps:

Step 1: Launch the battle royale game.

Step 2: Tap on the Membership icon. Players have to click on the icon shown below.

Players can access the membership section by tapping on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Two membership options will be displayed for players to pick from and they need to choose one.

Step 4: Complete the payment process using one of the available methods to acquire membership.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should not play the battle royale title on their devices. However, they can enjoy the MAX version as it was not on the list of banned applications by the government.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far