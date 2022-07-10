5 best free gloo wall skins released on Free Fire MAX Indian server (2022)

Gloo walls are one of the most talked-about in-game elements of Free Fire MAX. These are defensive utilities that can absorb a certain amount of damage and are therefore extensively used by players on the battlefield to protect themselves from enemy offense.

Free Fire MAX has a vast collection of fancy and attractive cosmetics, including skins for various items. Gloo wall skins are some of the most desired among the players; however, these are mostly released through diamond-required events. That said, there are actually a few free gloo wall skins that possess premium attributes.

Best Free Fire MAX gloo wall skins that players could get on the Indian server (2022)

5) Aurous Dragon

The Aurous Dragon Gloo Wall skin has been offered to users twice, the first time in May 2021 and the second time in May 2022, on the occasion of the World Series. It has an entirely red-themed, simple yet attractive design. A dragon printed in the center further enhances its appeal.

Having been introduced a couple of times for free, this specific gloo wall skin is not that rare as a considerable number of players already have this piece and use it often.

4) Dragon Seal

Dragon Seal gloo wall skin (Image via Garena)

The Dragon Seal skin was one of the three gloo wall skin choices in both the World Series events held in May 2021 and May 2022. The above-described Aurous Dragon skin was one of the choices in the same event.

This dark cyan-colored gloo wall skin is one of the oldest releases in the shooter title and hence was quite rare in the past. However, after returning to the game multiple times as a free item, many players have already unlocked it and added it to their collection.

3) Ferocious Ink

Ferocious Ink gloo wall skin (Image via Garena)

The Ferocious Ink gloo wall skin is a light green-colored cosmetic that has similar designs as the previous two on the list. However, it has a slightly more eye-catching look due to the gleaming effect of its printed patterns.

Although this gloo wall skin is not that old, it was given to users for completing the live-watching milestone in May 2022's World Series global event.

Despite its free distribution a couple of months ago, it is still a rare and desired item in the Free Fire MAX community, and those who own it should use it to stand out from the crowd on the battlefield.

2) Justice Fighter

Justice Fighter gloo wall skin (Image via Garena)

The Justice Fighter skin is based on the Jai character. Jai's face is nicely depicted in the center. This character is very rare in Free Fire MAX as Jai has already received a farewell from the game. Jai was introduced in collaboration with the Indian celebrity, Hrithik Roshan.

The Justice Fighter gloo wall was claimable for free via Jai's farewell event in July 2021. However, it was quite a difficult-to-win event. This is why this skin can be considered the rarest gloo wall cosmetic on this list.

1) Hysteria

Hysteria gloo wall skin (Image via Garena)

Hysteria is a rare and appealing gloo wall skin in Free Fire MAX. It was made available for free in November 2021. To claim it, users had to achieve the live-watching milestone on the YouTube stream of the highly recognized esports official tournament, the Free Fire Asia Championship (FFAC), and then acquire the redeem code to redeem the prize.

Hysteria is in the top spot because of its unique design. The purple and white combination is pretty cool without being obnoxious, and the embellishments only make it look more visually pleasing.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far