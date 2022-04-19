10 best gloo wall skins in Garena Free Fire (2022)

For Free Fire players, fashion is not limited to the real world. The developers consistently add fresh, exclusive, and fancy in-game collectibles such as weapon skins, costume bundles, and more to the battle royale shooter.

The gloo wall skin is one of the most popular series of cosmetics in Free Fire. Users eagerly await new arrivals, and one of the key reasons for this is the distinct designs on these cosmetics that attract youngsters.

Plenty of gloo wall skins have already been introduced in the title, fascinating many gamers and continuing to do so.

Disclaimer: Garena Free Fire is banned in India, so players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

Most pleasant gloo wall skins in Garena Free Fire so far

1) Angel Wings

The Angel Wings gloo wall skin (Image via Garena)

Angelic-themed costume bundles have garnered immense popularity in the community and become some of the rarest items in the shooter so far. Likewise, another angelic-themed cosmetic, the Angelic Wings gloo wall skin, is also in high demand in Free Fire.

The wing, designed on this gloo wall, is the center of attraction for many users.

2) Justice Fighter

The Justice Fighter gloo wall skin (Image via Garena)

The Justice Fighter gloo wall skin is based on renowned Indian celebrity Hrithik Roshan, aka Jai. It was released during a collaboration event with him.

Jai's face has been portrayed on the wall neatly, making it a good-looking product. The Justice Fighter gloo wall skin is ideal for Jai's fans.

3) Hysteria

The Hysteria gloo wall skin (Image via Garena)

Hysteria is one of Free Fire's most popular and appreciated gloo wall skins. It can be regarded as a creatively designed release in the gloo wall category.

With a combination of white and purple colors, it has two parts in its design. Despite having the potential to become rare, it has been rewarded for free in a specific event.

4) Cobra Strike

The Cobra Strike gloo wall skin (Image via Garena)

Cobra Strike is a Cobra event-themed gloo wall that arrived in the BR title via a spinning event called Cobra Party. Resembling a real Cobra, the Cobra Strike skin is structured quite uniquely.

The combo of red and black/grey colors gives it a catchy appearance. Apart from that, it seems to be a bit bigger compared to other skins when deployed.

5) Death Guardian

The Death Guardian gloo wall skin (Image via Garena)

The Death Guardian gloo wall made its way to the shooter via the Rampage Top Up event a couple of years ago. After its release, it became pretty popular and is still used by many gamers.

Coming to the design, Death Guardian is not that shiny. However, its metal-like likeness can fascinate some users.

6) Gate To Oblivion

The Gate To Oblivion gloo wall skin (Image via Garena)

Gate To Oblivion is a red-themed gloo wall skin in the middle of which there is a devil-like shape. The cracking effect is another fascinating element on the gloo wall.

It was introduced in a top up event called Shark Attack a year ago. Players should grab it if it returns to the game in the future.

7) Taunting Dino

The Taunting Dino gloo wall skin (Image via Garena)

Taunting Dino is an entirely green-themed gloo wall skin, and the graphics on the wall create a sense of humor. Hence, it is a must-have for those who keep bringing fun elements while in combat, depicting their personality to even enemies.

It first appeared at the Draw a Dino event a couple of years ago.

8) Swordsman Legends

The Swordsman Legends gloo wall skin (Image via Garena)

The Swordsman Legends gloo wall skin belongs to the Swordsman Legends-themed event. More than a year ago, it was made available to users via the event-themed top up event.

With several patterns, the pinkish effect on the gloo wall is pretty enchanting. It is a bit rare to find players with this particular product in Free Fire.

9) Spikey Spine

The Spikey Spine gloo wall skin (Image via Garena)

The Spikey Spine gloo wall was released in the Spikey Spine-themed event along with other exclusive items such as costume bundles, backpacks, etc. The Spikey Spine-themed cosmetics have been able to sustain their popularity among Free Fire users till now.

With a pink and dark purple color mixup, it's quite interesting to see the structure of this gloo wall.

10) Dragon Seal

The Dragon Seal gloo wall skin (Image via Garena)

Dragon Seal is one of the oldest releases in the BR shooter. It's simple yet attractive, and the dark cyan-colored gloo wall was well-liked after its release.

On a specific occasion in the Free Fire community, the Dragon Seal was distributed for free, affecting its rarity. Despite this, it is as yet used by many gamers.

Note: Gloo wall designs are subjective, and the list above entirely depicts the author's personal views. Notably, the gloo walls in the list are not prioritized in any order.

