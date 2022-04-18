5 best Free Fire top-up event rewards released in 2022 so far

Garena Free Fire provides countless collectibles to users via several means, one of which is top-up events.

It grants free rewards to players when they purchase a specific amount of diamonds in the game. Thus, one can consider top-up events as steal deals in Free Fire as they offer legendary level items at low prices on many occasions.

Top-up events are a great way to acquire legendary emotes in the game, while many famous gloo wall skins also feature as a reward.

Players should note that they will have to buy diamonds by paying real money during the event. Moreover, membership plans will be of no help during the Garena Free Fire top-up events.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the author’s opinions.

Garena Free Fire: The best top-up event rewards that players saw in 2022

Players witness new top-up events in the game every month, and in 2022, there were plenty of them. Gamers also saw the arrival of some of the best rewards in the game.

Here are the best rewards that were seen in Garena Free Fire earlier this year (2022):

1) Shattered Reality emote (New Age Top Up)

Price - 500 diamonds

New Age Top Up was among the first events that Garena introduced in 2022. There were three following items available in the event:

Ironthrasher Backpack: Unlockable at 100 diamonds

Unlockable at 100 diamonds Motorbike - Ice Blossoms: Unlockable at 300 diamonds

Unlockable at 300 diamonds Shattered Reality (emote): Unlockable at 500 diamonds

The emote was the primary reward that showcased an excellent animation in which the in-game character wears a VR headset and throws a punch at a holographic screen.

2) Demi Wings Backpack (Demi Wings Top Up)

Price - 300 diamonds

Demi Wings is one of the best skins for backpacks that developers have ever released in the game. It was available in the "Demi Wing Top Up" event in January 2022, alongside another item given as follows:

Burning Flap Loot Box: Unlockable at 100 diamonds

Unlockable at 100 diamonds Demi Wings Backpack: Unlockable at 300 diamonds

The design of the backpack skin was wings of different colors, with one resembling that of an angel (white-colored), while the other with that of the Devil (black-colored).

3) Gloo Wall - Aurora Core (Squad Beatz Top Up)

Price - 300 diamonds

Squad Beatz was the name of a series of events that Garena brought in Free Fire in February 2022. One of the events that the developers introduced in February was "Squad Beatz Top Up," which featured the following rewards:

Motorbike - Purple Rev: Unlockable at 100 diamonds

Unlockable at 100 diamonds Gloo Wall - Aurora Core: Unlockable at 300 diamonds

The design that Aurora Core showcased is, to date, one of the best in the game. The gold and purple colors were the highlights of the Aurora Core gloo wall.

4) Leap of Fail emote (Assassin's Creed Top Up II)

Price - 500 diamonds

March brought Free Fire's first collaboration in 2022 with Assassin's Creed and introduced several events, two of them based on top-ups. The second top-up event of the Assasin's Creed collaboration featured the following items:

Red Aquila backpack: Unlockable at 200 diamonds

Unlockable at 200 diamonds Leap of Fail emote: Unlockable at 500 diamonds

The emote animation was more fun than stylish as the character tried to execute an iconic jump but fell.

5) Gloo Wall - Deceptive Fearless (BTS Top Up II)

Price - 500 diamonds

BTS collaboration kicked off on March 25, and the second top-up event introduced a highly impressive gloo wall skin. It featured the following two special edition collectibles:

True Charm Loot Box: Unlockable at 100 diamonds

Unlockable at 100 diamonds Gloo Wall - Deceptive Fearless: Unlockable at 500 diamonds

The mauve-colored gloo wall skin showcased a knife design in the middle is among the most visually pleasing gloo wall designs that Garena introduced in 2022.

