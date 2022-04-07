Free Fire x BTS event rewards: How to get free gloo wall skin and loot box

The BTS-themed events are live on Free Fire, and the celebration of the Bangtan Boys is allowing players to claim many exciting rewards. Each reward has certain criteria that players must fulfill to obtain them.

Top Up events in the battle royale game are some of the oldest recurring events that give away rewards to mobile gamers upon purchasing diamonds. Diamonds are the premium in-game currency of Free Fire that should be bought using real money.

Free Fire: BTS Top Up II

Gloo wall – Deceptive Fearless (Image via Garena)

This is the second BTS-themed Top Up event that has been introduced. The first Top Up event commenced on 26 March 2022 and ended on 1 April 2022. This was immediately followed by the second edition of the BTS Top Up.

Rewards for the first edition of the BTS Top Up event (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first edition of the Top Up event allowed players to claim 'Motor Bike – Soldier Nightmare' vehicle skin and 'Winner Throw' emote if they purchased 100 and 300 diamonds, respectively. BTS Top Up II offers the following prizes:

True Charm Loot Box

Gloo Wall – Deceptive Fearless

Gamers should purchase 100 diamonds to redeem the loot box and 500 diamonds to claim the gloo wall skin for free.

Note: The BTS Top Up II event is concluding today, 7 April 2022. Hence, today is the last day to claim the two exciting prizes.

How to purchase diamonds to redeem BTS Top Up II rewards?

Diamonds and their respective prices (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire and head over to the Events section of the game.

Step 2: Under the Gen FF tab, they should head over to the BTS Top Up II section.

Step 3: After tapping on any one of the options (100 or 500 diamonds), gamers will be redirected to the page with a list of diamonds and their respective prices. The details are given below:

100 diamonds - INR 80

310 diamonds - INR 250

520 diamonds - INR 400

1060 diamonds - INR 800

2180 diamonds - INR 1600

5600 diamonds - INR 4000

Step 4: Players must choose the 520 diamond option and make the necessary payments if they want to claim both the loot box and gloo wall skin.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, gamers from the country are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

