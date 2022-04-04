How to top-up Free Fire diamonds for Elite Pass (April 2022)

Diamonds are the in-game currency of the popular battle royale mobile game, Free Fire. Players can exchange them to acquire plenty of collectibles like skins, characters, pets, accessories, and more.

Free Fire's Elite Pass renews every month, and allows users to enjoy more perks by spending fewer diamonds.

Among the methods available for diamond top-ups, the in-game top-up center is supposed to be the safest, fastest, and easiest. However, gamers can also head to reputable third-party websites for better deals.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban, players from India should avoid playing Free Fire. They should play the MAX variant instead.

Complete guide to top-up diamonds for the Free Fire Elite Pass in April 2022

Before getting into the detailed top-up guide, below is an overview of the Elite Pass for April 2022:

Free Fire April 2022 Elite Pass (Scrolls of Azure)

Scrolls of Azure is Free Fire's current Elite Pass (Season 47) that was made available for pre-order on March 29, 2022.

On the first of April, all the rewards of the Elite Pass were revealed. The following are some of the notable rewards of the Season 47 Elite Pass:

Jeep - Sky Legend (Zero badges)

Inktail Duchess Bundle (Female bundle - 50 badges)

P90 - Porcelain Rush (80 badges)

Bamboo Scroll (Surfboard skin - 100 badges)

M60 - Porcelain Rush (125 badges)

Ink of the Past (Avatar - 135 badges)

Evolution Stone x1 (140 badges)

Scenic Pond Loot Box (150 badges)

Lotus Throne Backpack (180 badges)

Dusted Faceprint (200 badges)

Brushtail Duke Bundle (Male bundle - 225 badges)

Bonus Elite Pass Exclusive Chest after every 25 badges

Players can acquire the Elite Pass by spending 499 diamonds. They can also get the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds.

The Season 47 Elite Pass will end on April 30, 2022.

Steps to top-up Free Fire diamonds for Elite Pass

In-game top-up center (Image via Garena)

Here is the step-by-step procedure to top-up diamonds in FF via the in-game top-up center:

Step 1: Make sure you have sufficient funds in the Google Play/App Store or the bank account linked to these stores.

Step 2: Login to Free Fire on your preferred device.

Step 3: Click on the 'Diamond' icon at the top (alongside the profile banner).

Step 4: Go to the Top-Up section. Then, tap on the number of diamonds you want to add to your FF ID (minimum of 499 diamonds for Elite Pass).

Step 5: Subsequently, a dialog will pop up asking for payment confirmation. After making the payment, you will see the diamonds available on your FF ID.

Players can spend 499 diamonds to obtain the rewards (Image via Garena)

Once players have sufficient diamonds, they can go to the Fire Pass section and click on the upgrade button to claim the Elite Pass Season 47.

Note: Users can follow the same steps to top-up diamonds in the MAX variant as well.

