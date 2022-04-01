Free Fire Elite Pass Season 47: Price, theme, rewards, and how to get

The Season 46 Elite Pass expired at the end of March, and now that April has begun, Garena has released the Season 47 Elite Pass in Free Fire.
Many players often rely on Elite Pass to fulfill their desire to acquire cosmetics as it is relatively more cost-effective than other paid means. Depending on their budget, they can purchase the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds or the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds. The difference between these is that the latter will provide an additional 50 badges that will instantly unlock rewards up until the female bundle.
Even after the purchase, they will have to grind their way through the daily and weekly missions to get the badges and progress through the pass.
Free Fire Elite Pass Season 47 for April
The theme of Free Fire Elite Pass Season 47 is Scrolls of Azure, which began today, 1 April. It will be available for another 30 days, and players can purchase the premium versions for the costs mentioned above, i.e., 499 or 999 diamonds. Here are the steps that players can follow to obtain it:
Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the ‘Elite Pass’ icon. Next, press the ‘Upgrade’ button.
Step 2: The two paid versions will appear on the screen. Gamers can select the one that is required to proceed with the purchase.
The diamonds will be deducted, and individuals will acquire the respective version of the Elite Pass.
Rewards of the pass
The new pass in Free Fire features two bundles, skins, avatars, banners, etc. Here’s the list of rewards:
- 0 Badges: Jeep – Sky Legend
- 5 Badges: 5x Summon Airdrop
- 10 Badges: Azure Myth (Avatar)
- 15 Badges: Faraway Fog Jacket
- 20 Badges: Weapon Royale Voucher
- 25 Badges: Resupply Map Card (24h)
- 30 Badges: Ink of the Past (Banner)
- 35 Badges: 500 Gold
- 40 Badges: Diamond Royale Voucher
- 45 Badges: Bounty Token Play Card (24h)
- 50 Badges: Inktail Duchess Bundle
- 55 Badges: 3x Pet Food
- 60 Badges: Diamonds Royale Voucher
- 65 Badges: Double EXP Card (7d)
- 70 Badges: 2x Evo Gun Token Box
- 75 Badges: 100x Universal Fragment
- 80 Badges: P90 – Porcelain Rush
- 85 Badges: 5x Resupply Map
- 90 Badges: Weapon Royale Voucher
- 95 Badges: 3x Pet Food
- 100 Badges: Bamboo Scroll
- 105 Badges: Scan Playcard (24h)
- 110 Badges: 500 Gold
- 115 Badges: Azure Muth (Banner)
- 120 Badges: 3x Scan
- 125 Badges: M60 – Porcelain Rush
- 130 Badges: 100x Universal Fragment
- 135 Badges: Ink of the Past (Avatar)
- 140 Badges: Evolution Stone
- 145 Badges: Double Gold Card (7d)
- 150 Badges: Scenic Pond Loot Box
- 155 Badges: Summon Airdrop Playcard (24h)
- 160 Badges: 3x Pet Food
- 165 Badges: 100x Universal Fragment
- 170 Badges: 10x Cube Fragment
- 175 Badges: Bonfire Playcard (24h)
- 180 Badges: Lotus Throne Backpack
- 185 Badges: 5x Bounty Token
- 190 Badges: Discount Coupon
- 195 Badges: Evo Gun Token Box
- 200 Badges: Dusted Facepaint
- 205 Badges: 100x Universal Fragment
- 210 Badges: 3x Pet Food
- 215 Badges: 900x Universal Fragment
- 220 Badges: 5x Bonfires
- 225 Badges: Brushtail Duke Bundle
- 250 Badges: Elite Pass Exclusive Chest
Apart from this, there are also several free rewards available.