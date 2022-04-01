Free Fire Elite Pass Season 47: Price, theme, rewards, and how to get

The Season 46 Elite Pass expired at the end of March, and now that April has begun, Garena has released the Season 47 Elite Pass in Free Fire.

Many players often rely on Elite Pass to fulfill their desire to acquire cosmetics as it is relatively more cost-effective than other paid means. Depending on their budget, they can purchase the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds or the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds. The difference between these is that the latter will provide an additional 50 badges that will instantly unlock rewards up until the female bundle.

Even after the purchase, they will have to grind their way through the daily and weekly missions to get the badges and progress through the pass.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 47 for April

The theme of Free Fire Elite Pass Season 47 is Scrolls of Azure, which began today, 1 April. It will be available for another 30 days, and players can purchase the premium versions for the costs mentioned above, i.e., 499 or 999 diamonds. Here are the steps that players can follow to obtain it:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the ‘Elite Pass’ icon. Next, press the ‘Upgrade’ button.

Step 2: The two paid versions will appear on the screen. Gamers can select the one that is required to proceed with the purchase.

The diamonds will be deducted, and individuals will acquire the respective version of the Elite Pass.

Rewards of the pass

The new pass in Free Fire features two bundles, skins, avatars, banners, etc. Here’s the list of rewards:

0 Badges: Jeep – Sky Legend

5 Badges: 5x Summon Airdrop

10 Badges: Azure Myth (Avatar)

15 Badges: Faraway Fog Jacket

20 Badges: Weapon Royale Voucher

25 Badges: Resupply Map Card (24h)

30 Badges: Ink of the Past (Banner)

35 Badges: 500 Gold

40 Badges: Diamond Royale Voucher

45 Badges: Bounty Token Play Card (24h)

50 Badges: Inktail Duchess Bundle

55 Badges: 3x Pet Food

60 Badges: Diamonds Royale Voucher

65 Badges: Double EXP Card (7d)

70 Badges: 2x Evo Gun Token Box

75 Badges: 100x Universal Fragment

80 Badges: P90 – Porcelain Rush

85 Badges: 5x Resupply Map

90 Badges: Weapon Royale Voucher

95 Badges: 3x Pet Food

100 Badges: Bamboo Scroll

105 Badges: Scan Playcard (24h)

110 Badges: 500 Gold

115 Badges: Azure Muth (Banner)

120 Badges: 3x Scan

125 Badges: M60 – Porcelain Rush

130 Badges: 100x Universal Fragment

135 Badges: Ink of the Past (Avatar)

140 Badges: Evolution Stone

145 Badges: Double Gold Card (7d)

150 Badges: Scenic Pond Loot Box

155 Badges: Summon Airdrop Playcard (24h)

160 Badges: 3x Pet Food

165 Badges: 100x Universal Fragment

170 Badges: 10x Cube Fragment

175 Badges: Bonfire Playcard (24h)

180 Badges: Lotus Throne Backpack

185 Badges: 5x Bounty Token

190 Badges: Discount Coupon

195 Badges: Evo Gun Token Box

200 Badges: Dusted Facepaint

205 Badges: 100x Universal Fragment

210 Badges: 3x Pet Food

215 Badges: 900x Universal Fragment

220 Badges: 5x Bonfires

225 Badges: Brushtail Duke Bundle

250 Badges: Elite Pass Exclusive Chest

Apart from this, there are also several free rewards available.

