Garena Free Fire redeem code for 1 April 2022: Claim free emote, bundle, and characters

Redeem codes can offer a wide range of free rewards to players (Image via Sportskeeda)
Redeem codes can offer a wide range of free rewards to players (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Apr 01, 2022 09:01 AM IST
Redeem codes allow players to grab various exclusive Free Fire rewards for free. The developers distribute them regularly via social media handles or live broadcasts. Redeem codes are easy to use. Players only need to find a valid code and enter it into the Rewards Redemption Site.

However, along with the advantages, there are also drawbacks, such as the fact that the codes have an expiration date and are server-restricted. As a result, when a new code is discovered, gamers must utilize it as quickly as possible.

Free Fire redeem codes to receive emotes, bundles, and characters for free (1 April 2022)

Listed below are the Free Fire redeem codes that gamers can utilize if they wish to obtain rewards like emotes, bundles, and characters:

Emote

  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFICJGW9NKYT

Bundles

  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Characters

  • PCNF5CQBAJLK

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps to use redeem codes

Using redeem codes is simple and will only take a few minutes. The following are the steps that users can take to complete the task and get rewards:

Step 1: To begin, players should go to the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in using the platform affiliated with their Free Fire account. They have six options:

  1. Facebook
  2. VK
  3. Google
  4. Huawei ID
  5. Apple ID
  6. Twitter

If they have a guest account, players will be required to link it to one of the platforms. Once they have done that, they will be able to use the codes.

Users will have to sign in on the game's redemption site if they want to use the codes (Image via Garena)
Users will have to sign in on the game's redemption site if they want to use the codes (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After a successful login, individuals can paste the given redeem code into the text field. They must make sure that they do not make any typos when inputting it.

Step 3: Once the code has been entered, gamers can complete the redemption by tapping on the ‘Confirm’ button.

Upon entering the code, tap the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)
Upon entering the code, tap the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Items from the redeem code can then be claimed via the in-game mail. These items usually get sent within 24 hours.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

