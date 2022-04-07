How to get free Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale and Gold Royale vouchers in Free Fire this week

Free Fire’s latest collaboration with BTS has brought forth a list of new events that players can take part in. An event called Pop Sway, which commenced on 2 April 2022, also allows players to claim exciting rewards.

The event will end on 15 April 2022, and players will only have nine days to participate in the mini-game to claim the rewards. Gold Royale Voucher, Diamond Royale Voucher, and Weapon Royale Voucher are some prizes that players can look forward to in the battle royale game.

Free Fire: BTS Pop Sway event

The Pop Sway event is a Free Fire rhythm game that allows players to win tokens that can be used to redeem rewards from the prize pool. The prize pool is divided into two, the details of which are given below:

Stage Rewards

Round Rewards prize pool (Image via Garena)

3 Pet Foods – 100K tokens

3 Gold Royale Vouchers – 200K tokens

3 Hurricane Weapon Loot Crates – 300K tokens

3 Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crates – 450K tokens

2 Diamond Royale Vouchers – 600K tokens

Round Rewards

Round Rewards prize pool (Image via Garena)

Upon securing top scores, mobile gamers get the following additional rewards:

2 Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crates – 10K tokens

2 Weapon Royale Vouchers – 25K tokens

2 Incubator Vouchers – 40K tokens

Note: The expiration date of all the given vouchers is 31 May 2022.

List of daily missions (Image via Garena)

Mobile gamers can play more mini-games by performing the list of daily missions given below:

Daily login

Play one game

Play Battle Royale Ranked Mode

Defeat six enemies

The missions refresh every day at 4 AM IST.

How to win the rewards via BTS Pop Sway event in the battle royale game?

Step 1: Mobile gamers will first have to open Free Fire and then tap on the Events icon.

Step 2: Then, they will have to head over to the Gen FF section and then tap on the “Pop Sway” event.

Step 3: Once the page opens, mobile gamers will have to tap on Start.

Step 4: Then, they will have to choose any one of the following mini-games:

The Last One

To the MAX

Force

Step 5: Players will have to click whenever the heartbeat icon appears closer to the arrow. They will have three chances to miss a beat, and every time a life is deducted.

Step 6: Mobile gamers can finally claim the rewards based on the tokens that they have collected.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar