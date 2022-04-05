3 reasons why all Free Fire fans may not move to BGMI as an alternative

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on mobile gaming platforms, and the ban took the players by shock. Much to the immense surprise of Indian mobile gamers, Garena's flagship title was banned in the country on 14 February 2022 on the grounds of a security threat.

Ever since the game's ban, mobile gamers have been searching for other battle royale alternatives, and the first game that comes to mind is Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Similar to Free Fire's fate, PUBG Mobile was also banned in India in September 2020 due to its Chinese roots. However, the game returned to the country as BGMI.

This has made many Free Fire gamers shift to the MAX version of the game or hunt for alternatives. Even if BGMI is one of the biggest competitors of the banned battle royale game, it cannot truly be considered as an alternative because of some of the significant differences between the titles.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.

Why would not Free Fire players not be into BGMI?

1) Graphics and match duration

The match duration of the Garena title is way different from Krafton’s flagship game. While BGMI offers both long and short battle royale matches, all matches in Free Fire last for 10 minutes only (depending on the time of survival).

Since Garena’s flagship title is compatible with low-end devices, the graphics are not as sharp (hence players can opt for the MAX version of the game). Moreover, the graphics are bright and animated, contrasting BGMI’s realistic visuals.

2) Characters and pets with unique abilities

D-bee and Dr. Beanie is one of the best character-pet combinations (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the major aspects of the banned battle royale game is its range of characters with unique abilities. Character abilities can be stacked and used in various matches. Moreover, mobile gamers can also use pets that can use their power to aid the characters in their quest for survival.

To ensure that fair and realistic gameplay is maintained, BGMI does not have characters with unique abilities. There are no special pets that have special powers either.

3) Gloo walls and lack of events

Free Fire players frequently use gloo walls to temporarily block their opponents' damage during intense matches. Experienced gamers also perform various tricks to distract their enemies or keep them at bay.

However, BGMI has no "gloo walls" or items that mimic the performance of a gloo wall. Hence, players will be completely devoid of the advantages of the said item.

Garena's flagship title has no dearth of activities that mobile gamers can participate in, and some or the other events are ongoing that allow them to claim exciting in-game accessories. Even if BGMI has famous collaborations and introduces dedicated events, they are not as exciting or engaging as that of the banned game.

