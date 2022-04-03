Free Fire x BTS Pop Sway event: How to get free gun skins, Diamond Royale vouchers and other rewards

BTS' collaboration in Free Fire is live and will be available for almost two more weeks. During the BTS-exclusive content's stay in the game, players will get plenty of chances to claim an array of rewards via several special events.

Garena has already introduced emotes, special edition skins, BTS-designed costume bundles, and more. Gamers can expect the arrival of more collectibles in the coming days. One such event that went online recently was the "Pop Sway" event.

Here are all the details regarding the latest BTS-themed collaborative event in the game.

Garena Free Fire's BTS Collab: The latest "Pop Sway" event has brought an array of rewards for users

Duration

Pop Sway is available till April 15, 2022 (Image via Garena)

The latest Free Fire x BTS "Pop Sway" event went online on April 2, 2022, and will stay in the game for 13 days. Players will get to unlock vouchers and sought-after accessories before the event wraps up on April 15, 2022.

How to participate in the event?

How to enter the Pop Sway event (Image via Garena)

Players need to get to the "Pop Sway" event in the Gen FF tab of Free Fire's events section. From the Gen FF tab, they can tap on "Go-To" which will redirect them to the event's page.

On the "Pop Sway" page, users can have a look at the following to participate in the event.

Rules

Rules of the event (Image via Garena)

As per the event rules, players will need to join the exclusive Free Fire rhythm game that will grant tokens. Users can employ these tokens to redeem their desired rewards from the prize pool.

How to participate and win tokens

Players will need to follow the steps given below to acquire heart-shaped tokens by participating in the Free Fire minigame:

Step 1: On the "Pop Sway" event page, players will need to tap on "Start."

Players can play their desired level (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players should choose one of three levels for the minigame -- The Last One, To the MAX, and Force. Each of the mentioned levels (song) features increasingly difficult beats to which users have to respond.

Tap on "Click" to progress (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Users will have to tap on "Click" whenever the heart (beat) comes closer to the arrow. They will get three chances to keep progressing in the minigame while missing a beat will deduct a life.

Players can try again if they haven't collected enough tokens (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After losing all the chances, players can collect their earned heart tokens and use them in the "Reward store." If they are low on tokens, they can repeat the process to collect enough of them.

Reward Store

Stage Rewards in the Reward Store (Image via Garena)

These two sections are in the "Pop Sway" event's Reward Store. These sections feature a variety of Free Fire rewards that one can redeem with the tokens earned via the minigames.

Round Rewards (Image via Garena)

The prizes featured in the Reward Store are as follows:

1) Stage Rewards

Three units of Pet Food at 100K tokens

at 100K tokens Three Gold Royale Vouchers at 200K tokens

at 200K tokens Three Hurricane Weapon Loot Crates at 300K tokens

at 300K tokens Three Swagger Ownage (P90 + FAMAS) Weapon Loot Crates at 450K tokens

at 450K tokens Two Diamond Royale Vouchers at 600K tokens

2) Round Rewards

Two Weapon Royale Vouchers at a top score of 25K tokens

at a top score of 25K tokens Two Incubator Vouchers at a top score of 40K tokens

at a top score of 40K tokens Two Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crates at a top score of 10K tokens

How to obtain "charges" to play more minigames?

How to acquire extra charge in Free Fire's event (Image via Garena)

Users can gain additional charges by completing the following tasks every day (refreshes at 4:00 AM daily):

Daily login

Play one game

Play BR Ranked Mode

Defeat six enemies

They can use these acquired charges to play games and earn more tokens to redeem free rewards in Garena's BR shooter.

Note: The vouchers listed in the reward section are time-limited and will expire after May 31, 2022.

