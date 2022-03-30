How to get BTS bundles in Free Fire MAX in India

It has been less than a week since Garena introduced the much-awaited BTS collab with Free Fire MAX and its original game. The latest collaboration has brought in a plethora of new events that will last for three weeks. These events feature special edition collectibles that players can acquire using different methods.

One of the events featured in the Bangtan Boys collab includes seven BTS-themed costumes that each member of the septet has designed. The Free Fire MAX event requires users to redeem their desired outfits with BTS crystals that they can obtain via several in-game methods.

Indian readers should not skip the following section if they want to know more about the BTS crystals, the special edition outfits, and how to redeem them in Free Fire MAX.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The complete process to redeem BTS costume bundles in Free Fire MAX in India

Event duration

The special edition outfits are designed by BTS members (Image via Garena)

The "Get BTS Outfits" event kicked off the same day Garena launched the BTS collaboration in the game, i.e., on 25 March 2022. Although all other events culminate by 16 April, the event featuring the BTS bundles will only conclude on 23 April.

The time extension of a week has been given to make sure all users have redeemed their BTS costume bundles using the unique crystals. However, the last date to obtain BTS crystals is 16 April 2022.

How to acquire BTS crystals in the game?

Updated BTS Crystal release calendar (Image via Garena)

As mentioned earlier, the last date to attain BTS crystals in the game is 16 April. Players will have several opportunities to grab BTS crystals in the game until that date.

According to the "BTS Crystal release calendar", the following events/methods will offer the unique crystals to users:

Spend 2000 diamonds to acquire a BTS crystal - From 25 April to 9 April

Availability in the Moco Store (Lucky Royale) - From 26 April to 1 April

Availability in the in-game Store at the cost of 999 diamonds - From 29 April to 16 April

BTS crystals are redeemable via Neon Stick tokens - From 2 April to 16 April (Neon Stick tokens have been available in the game since 25 March 2022).

Apart from the methods given above, Garena will introduce additional events in the game to allow users to procure BTS crystals. Players will have to wait a few more days for their in-game arrival.

What are the bundles available for exchange?

1) Deceptive Fearless Bundle

Deceptive Fearless Bundle (Image via Garena)

Designed by Jeon Jung-kook (Jungkook)

2) Tricky Jolly Bundle

Tricky Jolly Bundle (Image via Garena)

Designed by Kim Tae-hyung (V)

3) Golden Undaunted Bundle

Golden Undaunted Bundle (Image via Garena)

Designed by Park Ji-min (Jimin)

4) True Charm Bundle

True Charm Bundle (Image via Garena)

Designed by Jung Ho-seok (J-Hope)

5) Soldier Nightmare Bundle

Soldier Nightmare Bundle (Image via Garena)

Designed by Min Yoon-gi (Suga)

6) Wave Breezer Bundle

Wave Breezer Bundle (Image via Garena)

Designed by Kim Nam-joon (RM)

7) Blush Flush Bundle

Blush Flush Bundle (Image via Garena)

Designed by Kim Seok-jin (Jin)

How to exchange the BTS bundles?

BTS iutfit redemption (Image via Garena)

Players can access the "Get BTS Outfits" from Gen FF (BTS Collab) tab in the events section. After tapping on "Go-To," the event section will redirect users to the redemption page for the bundles. They will have to start by pressing "Spin 1" to redeem their desired outfit.

The event will redeem random outfits from the prize pool and so, users will need to spin seven times to unlock each one of these in Free Fire MAX.

