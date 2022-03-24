BTS collaboration with Free Fire: All you need to know about latest collab

Garena has introduced a plethora of collaborative events in Free Fire in the past. These events have been a part of the game's partnerships with several celebrities, movies, TV shows, video-game franchises, and many other brands. Consequently, players receive an array of special edition rewards via such collaborations.

The latest on the list of collaborations is Free Fire x BTS, which devs teased on February 26 2022. The BTS collaboration was officially confirmed by the developers on 28 February 2022. Needless to say, the news of the partnership with the wildly popular South Korean boy band ignited enthusiasm among fans globally.

The partnership was expected to go live after Free Fire's OB33 update. The expectations came out to be true as BTS collaborative events are going online from tomorrow, i.e., March 25 2022. Readers can find additional known details about the Garena Free Fire x BTS collaboration in the following section:

Free Fire x BTS: Release date, timeline, expected content, and more about the latest collab

What is the duration of BTS collaboration?

BTS collaboration will have a stay of three to four weeks (Images via Garena and Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial)

As already mentioned, the collaborative events (Gen FF) are kicking off on March 25, 2022. Most of the events will remain online for more than three weeks and culminate on April 16. However, a special BTS Bundle event will end on April 23.

What to expect from the Gen FF event?

A look at the Gen FF calendar (Image via Garena)

During its stay, the BTS collab will introduce a plethora of events and rewards for users. The list of all events with release and end dates as per the collaboration calendar is given as follows:

Gen FF: From 25 March to 16 April

From 25 March to 16 April BTS Exchange - Use BTS Jewel to Redeem Costume: From 25 March to 16 April

From 25 March to 16 April Neon Stick Exchange - 1: From 25 March to 16 April

From 25 March to 16 April Neon Stick Exchange - 2: From 2 April to 16 April

From 2 April to 16 April Aftermatch Drop in Clash Squad and Lone Wolf Mode: From 25 March to 16 April

From 25 March to 16 April Map Drop in Battle Royale: From 25 March to 16 April

From 25 March to 16 April Four Double Neon Stick Token Drops: 9 April

9 April Warm Up Mission: From 28 March to 3 April

From 28 March to 3 April Play to get Tricky Jolly Pet Skin: From 1 April to 10 April

From 1 April to 10 April BTS Week Mission: From 4 April to 15 April

From 4 April to 15 April Redeem Golden Undaunted Sports Car: From 4 April to 15 April

From 4 April to 15 April Booyah Challenge: From 8 April to 15 April

From 8 April to 15 April Log in for the free Breezer Skyboard: 9 April

9 April Weekend Playtime: From 9 April to 10 April

From 9 April to 10 April Pop Sway: From 2 April to 15 April

"Get BTS Outfits" event

Players will get to exchange special edition outfits with BTS crystals (Image via Garena)

Developers have also revealed seven character bundles, each designed by a specific member of the Bangtan Boys, which are given here:

Deceptive Fearless Bundle: Designed by Jeon Jung-kook (Jungkook)

Designed by Jeon Jung-kook (Jungkook) Tricky Jolly Bundle: Designed by Kim Tae-hyung (V)

Designed by Kim Tae-hyung (V) Golden Undaunted Bundle: Designed by Park Ji-min (Jimin)

Designed by Park Ji-min (Jimin) True Charm Bundle: Designed by Jung Ho-seok (J-Hope)

Designed by Jung Ho-seok (J-Hope) Soldier Nightmare Bundle: Designed by Min Yoon-gi (Suga)

Designed by Min Yoon-gi (Suga) Wave Breezer Bundle: Designed by Kim Nam-joon (RM)

Designed by Kim Nam-joon (RM) Blush Flush Bundle: Based on Kim Seok-jin (Jin)

Players can expect many different skins and accessories as collectibles. They will need to update their games to the latest OB33 version if they want to access the BTS collaborative events.

Disclaimer: Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has banned Free Fire in the country. Thus, users will have to use the MAX variant to access the collaboration and other features of the OB33 update.

