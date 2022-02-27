Is BTS collaborating with Free Fire? Everything we know so far

Since its global launch in late 2017, Garena Free Fire's brand has grown stronger with a staggering increase in the userbase. The massive popularity of the battle royale title has also resulted in collaborations with famous franchises, personalities, shows, brands, and video games.

Players have seen Free Fire's collabs with Money Heist, One-Punch Man, Street Fighter franchise, Cristiano Ronaldo, McLaren, and many more. In January, Garena announced Free Fire's first collab in 2022 with Assassin's Creed series, which is expected to arrive in the game in March.

The game's social media accounts recently teased another possible collaboration with the South Korean boy band, BTS. Readers can find every known detail about the possible collab in the following section of this article.

Garena Free Fire x BTS: Every known detail about the upcoming collab with South Korean boy band

Silhouettes resembled the BTS septet (Image via Garena)

Developers dropped hints of the collab on the game's North American and Brazilian social media handles. A post teasing silhouettes resembling that of the South Korean boy band. The caption of the post read:

"Special surprise coming to Free Fire soon! Stay tuned!"

Hence, Garena has almost confirmed their upcoming crossover event featuring the Bangtan Boys (Bangtan Sonyeondan). Garena's announcement has received an enthusiastic response from fans of the survival shooter, who are also a part of the BTS Army.

Readers can check out the reactions of the fans here:

Garena has not revealed much about the release date, duration, or crossover events. Hence, users will have to wait for an update from Garena's side. Players can expect a collab after Assassin's Creed crossover event, i.e., after March 2022.

The septet of BTS (Image via @bts_bighit/Twitter)

Readers who are unaware of BTS should note that the septet of the South Korean boy band includes the following:

Kim Seok-jin (Jin) Min Yoon-gi (Suga) Jung Ho-seok (J-Hope) Kim Nam-joon (RM) Park Ji-min (Jimin) Kim Tae-hyung (V) Jeon Jung-kook (Jungkook)

BTS also reached a milestone a few days back as it became the first Korean act to exceed 1 billion streams on Spotify in 2022. Readers who are a part of the BTS Army can find more news about their favorite boy band on Sportskeeda by clicking here.

