Garena Free Fire OB33 update APK download link, file size, process and more

The Free Fire March update is finally available globally, and users can upgrade their games to enjoy the new content. The upcoming month will feature Garena's collaboration with BTS, a "Link" feature, Kenta - a new character, unique weapons, Zombie Invasion mode, and much more in Free Fire and its MAX variant.

The new update also brought features and optimizations like balance changes, new emotes, and upgradeable weaponry, among others. Moreover, the latest Clash Squad-Ranked Season 12 is also expected to start tomorrow, i.e., 24 March. Thus, players need to update their game for the same.

Readers can find out more about the OB33 update in the following section:

Garena Free Fire OB33 version: Everything about the download process of the latest update

The Free Fire update is available in the App Store (Image via Apple App Store)

Players all over the world can download the new update via the app store (for iOS and Android). Android users can additionally download the APK as well.

APK download/update via Google Play Store

One can update the game via Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

The download/update process for the OB33 update via the Google Play Store is as follows:

Step 1: Click on the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Find Garena Free Fire using the search box.

Step 3: Tap on the relevant results provided by the Play Store.

Step 4: Tap on install/update depending on whether players already have the app.

Step 5: After installing or updating the app, players can tap on "Open" to launch the same.

The game will download additional files (Image via Garena)

The game will ask players to download additional data, after which they can log in to enjoy the OB33 version.

APK download via the official link

The APK download provided by the developers (Image via Garena)

Players can download the APK file from the official link, which may get updated sooner. Here's how to do so:

Step 1: Tap the link here and redirect to Garena's APK download webpage.

Step 2: There are two download links available on the page; choose "Free Fire APK" to initiate the process.

Step 3: Install the newly-downloaded file and launch the app upon completion.

Install the APK file (Image via Garena)

Just like the previous method, the game will ask for the download of additional resources. Players can download the same and log in using the desired mode. The direct download link for the Free Fire APK is given here.

Players must note that the developers have not updated the official APK links for the game. Therefore, players will have to wait a little longer before getting the updated links.

Size of the updates and APK file size

Download size (Image via Garena)

The download size of the APK file is between 700-750 MB, regardless of whether players use the Google Play Store or the official link. Hence, users must use a Wi-Fi network (if available) for a stable download.

Indian users should refrain from downloading the game as it has been banned in the country. Instead, they can install the MAX variant to access their player IDs.

Edited by Saman