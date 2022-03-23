Free Fire MAX OB33 latest APK version download link for Android users

The wait is over as the release date for the Free Fire MAX OB33 update is finally here. Players can update Free Fire and its MAX variant from the Apple's App Store or Google Play Store according to their device, but the games will become playable after the culmination of the maintenance break.

Although the update option is visible in the Play Store, it will eventually appear after some time. Therefore, players will have to wait for a while. They can also visit the game's official website to download the latest APK files for the original title and Garena Free Fire MAX.

The following section will give the complete details regarding the Free Fire MAX Android update link and the latest APK version:

Garena Free Fire MAX: A step-by-step guide on downloading the latest APK version for the OB33 update

As mentioned above, Android users can download the OB33 update for the MAX variant via two methods: Google Play Store and the official website. These download methods are given as follows:

1) Google Play Store

Players can easily download the latest version from the Play Store (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players should open the Google Play Store application on their devices.

Step 2: Tap on the search box given in the upper section of the screen.

Step 3: Search for the MAX variant and tap on the first result.

Step 4: If the update button is available, tap on the same to start the download process.

The game will get updated, and players can easily access the new content. However, they need to remember that updating the game requires a stable and faster internet connection. Hence, if available, one can use broadband instead of a cellular data pack.

Latest APK version via the official website

The latest APK versions are available on Free Fire's official website (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players can visit Garena Free Fire's official website by clicking here.

Step 2: Two download options are visible on the homepage "Download APK" and "Download Free Fire." Players need to tap on the former to get to the APK page. The other is the one-click link for the latest Free Fire APK version.

Step 3: Again, two options are available for the latest APK versions of Free Fire MAX and the original Battle Royale title. Players must choose their desired option (the MAX variant for the players in India).

Since both files are pretty big in terms of download size, players should use Wi-Fi, if available. The download sizes of both APK versions are:

Garena Free Fire: 704 MB

704 MB Garena Free Fire MAX: 990 MB

After completing the download, players can open the file to install the latest version on their Android device. Before installing the newest version, one should delete the older APK file or uninstall the older version.

Players can also download either APK file on their PCs and install it using Android emulators; they can tap here to know more about it.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha