How to get new loot box and gloo wall skin in Free Fire MAX today (2 April)

Top Up events in Free Fire MAX give players the chance to purchase diamonds and claim rewards in the process. Due to the significant cost of diamonds, mobile gamers often opt for Top Up events to get free in-game accessories.

The BTS-themed events (Gen FF) that commenced on 25 March 2022 have been a massive hit amongst battle royale gamers. A vast range of events have been introduced so far, the dates of which are given below:

BTS Exchange: Use BTS Jewel to Redeem Costume - 25 March to 16 April

Neon Stick Exchange 1 - 25 March to 16 April

Neon Stick Exchange 2 - 2 April to 16 April

Aftermatch Drop in CS and Lone Wolf Mode - 25 March to 16 April

Map Drop in Battle Royale - 25 March to 16 April

Warm Up Mission - 28 March to 3 April

Play to get Tricky Jolly Pet Skin - 1 April to 10 April

Pop Sway - 2 April to 15 April

Details regarding Free Fire MAX's BTS Top Up II

Rewards for the first edition of the BTS Top Up event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second edition of the BTS Top Up event was introduced today, 2 April 2022 and will conclude on 7 April 2022. The first edition of BTS Top Up came to an end yesterday, 1 April 2022, and offered players 'Motor Bike – Soldier Nightmare' vehicle skin, and 'Winner Throw' emote on the purchase of 100 and 300 diamonds, respectively.

Gloo wall – Deceptive Fearless (Image via Garena)

The two prizes that players can claim via the latest BTS Top Up in Free Fire MAX are as follows:

True Charm Loot Box

Description: Fight for what’s right

Gloo wall – Deceptive Fearless

Description: Fight for what’s right

Mobile gamers must spend 100 diamonds to claim the new loot box and 500 diamonds to acquire the gloo wall skin.

How to top up diamonds to claim the latest Top Up event rewards in Free Fire MAX?

Players can purchase diamonds worth INR 400 for both rewards free of cost (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players will have to open the battle royale game and then tap on the Events icon.

Step 2: Then they will have to go to the Gen FF tab and select the BTS Top Up II option.

Step 3: Once they tap on either 100 diamonds or 500 diamonds beside the reward, they will be redirected to the diamond top up page. The cost and number of the diamonds are given below:

100 diamonds worth INR 80

310 diamonds worth INR 250

520 diamonds worth INR 400

1060 diamonds worth INR 800

2180 diamonds worth INR 1600

5600 diamonds worth INR 4000

Step 4: Mobile gamers can purchase diamonds worth INR 400 to claim both the rewards and will have to make the due payment to do so.

