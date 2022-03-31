How to top up Free Fire diamonds with exclusive rewards in March 2022

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency of the popular battle royale game, Free Fire. They can be used to purchase various in-game items, accessories, pets, characters, and more.

Sometimes diamonds cannot be easily accessed by mobile gamers as they have to be purchased using real money. However, top up events in the battle royale game give players the option to purchase diamonds and get exciting in-game items free of cost.

In March 2022, there are currently three top up events that players can use to gain exclusive rewards in Free Fire. Mobile gamers can also acquire diamonds at a cheap rate from third-party websites.

Ongoing top up events in Free Fire

As mentioned above, there are currently three top up events in Free Fire, the details of which are given below:

BTS Top Up

The Winner Throw emote is one of the rewards in the BTS Top Up event (Image via Garena)

Free Fire’s collaboration with the Bang Tan Boys (BTS) has introduced a vast range of events, one of which is the BTS Top Up event.

The event commenced on 27 March 2022 and will conclude on 1 April 2022. It offers two prizes to players depending on the number of diamonds they top up. The rewards are:

Motor Bike – Soldier Nightmare – 100 diamonds

Winner Throw – 300 diamonds

Golden Tribute Thompson

Players can get a Thompson skin for free by topping up any number of diamonds (Image via Garena)

This is the first new top up event where players will get the Thompson skin no matter how many diamonds they purchase. The event commenced on 24 March 2022 and players have until 27 October 2100 to claim the reward.

The Thompson Goldrim skin will increase the rate of fire and the accuracy (double boost) of the weapon. The only negative aspect of this skin is that it will reduce the Thompson's reload speed.

Free Kenta

Kenta is the latest Free Fire character that has been introduced via the OB33 update. Mobile gamers have until 31 August 2022 to claim the active character for free.

Kenta’s ability, Swordman’s Wrath, has the power to reduce 50% weapon damage by creating a five meter shield. The ability resets when players fire a shot, and it has a cooldown time of 160 seconds.

