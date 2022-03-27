How to top-up Free Fire MAX diamonds for BTS Top Up event rewards

Free Fire MAX has a premium in-game currency called diamonds that can be used to acquire a wide range of in-game accessories. The method of purchasing these diamonds using real money is called top up.

The battle royale game introduces Top Up events from time to time that offer players free in-game accessories. The latest Top Up event in collaboration with BTS offers players an emote and a vehicle skin for free.

Free Fire MAX x BTS: Top Up

Winner Throw emote (Image via Garena)

The BTS Top Up event commenced today, on 27 March 2022. Players have time until 1 April 2022 to claim the exciting rewards offered by the event.

The two prizes offered by BTS Top Up in Free Fire MAX are as follows:

Motor Bike – Soldier Nightmare

Description: Fight for what’s right

Winner Throw

Description: This is what people call “skills”

Players must purchase 100 diamonds to obtain the vehicle skin for free. To claim the emote, mobile gamers have to top up 300 diamonds.

Motor Bike – Soldier Nightmare (Image via Garena)

Emotes and vehicle skins have to be purchased from the in-game store and are worth many diamonds. This event is a good opportunity to claim the above rewards for free by purchasing the diamonds necessary. The diamonds bought can be used to acquire other in-game items.

How to top up the necessary diamonds to claim the free rewards?

Players can purchase diamonds worth INR 250 for both rewards free of cost (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers will first have to open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They will have to go to the Gen FF section and tap on BTS Top Up.

Step 3: They will then have to choose “Top-Up” beside any one of the items they want to claim for free.

Step 4: Players will be redirected to the Top-Up page, where they can choose the number of diamonds they want to purchase. The list of diamonds and their respective prices are given below:

100 diamonds are worth INR 80

310 diamonds are worth INR 250

520 diamonds are worth INR 400

1060 diamonds are worth INR 800

2180 diamonds are worth INR 1600

5600 diamonds are worth INR 4000

Step 5: Users will finally have to make the necessary payments.

