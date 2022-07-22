5 best guns after Free Fire OB35 weapons adjustment

Garena recently released one of its most awaited patches for its famous battle royal title, Free Fire. The game has received its OB35 update, which has arrived with a plethora of new and exciting features.

The new update offers various modes, characters, pets, and other adjustments to different in-game items.

Weapon adjustments are one of the significant features of each new patch. Players are always looking for these weapon adjustments to try new weapons with enhanced attributes to get more kills and reach higher tier rankings.

In the OB35 update, developers have made many adjustments to different attributes of various weapons.

Scar and four other best guns after Free Fire OB35 update

5) Famas III

The Famas is an excellent assault rifle. When used correctly, it is a beast in close and mid-range combat. The new update has increased its armor penetration capability, making it more powerful.

Players can also use the weapon in burst mode, where it fires three bullets with a base damage of 53 hitpoints. Its accuracy also improved in the new update.

The Famas is now a much-improved rifle with enhanced armor penetration and burst shots to quickly take down opponents.

4) M1887

The M1187 is one of the most improved weapons after the Free Fire OB35 update. It has received various significant buffs and nerfs.

With the new update, the gun has risen in range and firing rate, which will help gamers take down opponents in a broader scope on the battlefield.

The damage is slightly reduced to make it much more stable. However, the enhanced firing rate makes the firearm one of the most balanced shotguns and more suitable for aggressive users.

3) M24

The M24 is one of the best bolt-action sniper rifles in Free Fire. It is widely used to defeat opponents in mid-range and long-range battles. The new OB35 update has improved the overall base damage of the gun, making it much more powerful.

Players can now take on their rivals in long-range gunfights with an upper hand and extra damage. The snipe rifle has an ammunition capacity of 15 bullets per round, helping them get more shots than other sniper rifles.

2) Scar

The Scar is considered one of the most versatile assault rifles in the game. With the new update, the weapon has received various adjustments to its attributes.

The developers have improved the overall hit damage, which will help gamers to inflict more damage on their opponents.

The weapon offers impressive accuracy, making it suitable for close and midrange battles. It has a fire rate of 61 and an exquisite range of 61, which helps spot enemies better during mid and long-range gunfights.

1) UMP

The new OB35 update has a fantastic weapon adjustment to the UMP SMG. It already has an impressive rate, and with the latest update, its armor penetration is also buffed. This will make it much easier for players to defeat opponents with level 2 or 3 armor in 1v1 battles.

The gun comes with a base damage of 49 hit points and an impressive 75 rate of fire. With enhanced armor penetration, it is one of the deadliest close-range weapons to look out for in the Free Fire OB35 update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far