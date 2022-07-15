5 best Free Fire MAX gun skins with kill effects in July 2022

Free Fire MAX is one of the top titles in the battle royale genre on leading app stores. The game has gained a large audience with the help of its eye-catching graphics and immersive in-game elements like weapons, vehicles, and other items.

Upgradable weapon skins are one of the most beloved in-game elements. These specially designed costumes come with customized kill feeds, kill effects, and much more. Players love to get their hands on weapon skins as their gaming experience becomes more striking.

Blue Flame Draco AK and four best Free Fire MAX weapon skins with kill effects

5) Destiny Guardian XM8

The Destiny Guardian is a beautiful weapon skin in Free Fire MAX. It comes with a sparkling bright blue color which is very eye-catching. The weapon is covered by lighting bolts on all sides and looks very cool when the player is equipped with the gun.

The skin's kill effect includes enemies getting struck with lightning bolts. The gun skin helps users improve the weapon's damage per hit and fire rate.

4) Predator Cobra MP40

The MP40's Predator Cobra is one of the most fabulous-looking gun skins. It offers a fantastic kill effect in which a red-colored cobra evolves from the loot crate.

In the attributes, gamers get an increase in damage per hit and rate of fire. It makes the weapon unbeatable in close-range combat.

Players will have to suffice on the slightly increased reload speed covered by the increased rate of fire of the weapon skin.

3) Famas- Demonic Grin

The FAMAS – Demonic Grin in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Demonic Grin skin of the Famas is another great outfit with an excellent kill effect. The developers added a red demon in front of it and a white one on the back to provide a horrific look. The costume is covered in animated flames and has a sparkling blue core in its center.

The kill effect includes the opponent fading into thin air with a demon around him in a red animation. The attributes of the weapon, which involve damage per hit and fire rate, are boosted by the skin. The reload speed of the gun is slightly reduced.

2) Scar- Megalodon Alpha

The second gun skin with the best kill effect on the list is the Scar Megalodon Alpha. The red and black outlook makes it very astonishing. The fins designed on the top and back add to a shark-like look of the outfit.

The kill effect of the weapon skin includes a shark jumping in the air and catching its prey in its mouth. The animation of the shark with water in the background makes the kill effect even more significant.

This skin improves the rate of fire and base damage of the weapon, making it more powerful.

1) Blue Flame Draco AK

Blue Flame Draco of the AK assault rifle is one of the coolest-looking weapon skins in Free Fire MAX. It imitates the structure of a dragon with wings on both sides, while the bright blue tint theme weapon makes it look even more awesome.

The kill effect includes the opponent fading into the air with a blue-colored animation on getting eliminated from the match. The gun skin also improves the gun's attributes, including damage to gloo walls and enhancements to its rate of fire and average damage.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far