5 best Free Fire guns for close-range fights in the MAX version

Free Fire MAX is a premium battle royale title available for free on leading app stores and platforms. The title has gained massive popularity for its high-class graphics and immersive dynamics. Gamers can get an intense survival experience with in-game elements like weapons, and utilities like frags and smoke grenades

With weapons ranging from assault rifles to pistols, it can be difficult for players to choose the best option for different range fights. Players are often mostly engaged in close-range fights and look for the best weapon to use to defeat their opponents.

This article discusses the five top-class weapons available for players to use at close range in Free Fire MAX.

MP40 and four other beast weapons for close combat in Free Fire MAX

5) CG15

The fifth weapon on the list of the best close-range weapons in Free Fire MAX is CG15. The weapon offers great stability and its low-recoil rate makes it easy for players to use the weapon in mid and long-range battles. The rifle offers decent attributes like average damage per hit of 50 hitpoints.

Along with this, the gun comes with an amazing range of 71 which helps players spot enemies more quickly. Players can carry up to 20 bullets per round and have an excellent movement speed of 63.

4) MP5

MP5 SMG for close-range in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The MP5 is an SMG with a fantastic rate of fire and high ammunition capacity. Players can use the weapon for close-range combat or 1v2 and 1v3 battle situations. The gun offers a decent damage rate of 48 hitpoints with a maximum ammunition capacity of 48 bullets per round.

Its high ammunition capacity is very handy to take down more than one enemy in close combat. The weapon also offers a high movement speed of 66, making it easy for players to move their characters around and defeat their rivals in a 1v1 gunfight.

3) Groza

Groza is one of the best assault rifles in the title and players can obtain it by looting an airdrop. It has significant damage per hit and an impressive rate of fire for an adult rife.

The weapon comes with the base damage of 61 hitpoints. The extra stability and range help the weapon spot and defeat players in mid-range and long-range battles, making it a much more versatile weapon.

2) M1014

M1014 is the best shotgun and deadly close-range weapon available for Free Fire MAX players. The shotgun offers very high single-shot damage, which is enough to take down an opponent in one or two shots. Players can load up to six bullets per round in the magazine.

The weapon offers base damage of 94 hitpoints which can knock out an enemy much quicker than other weapons. The only con of the weapon is its slow reload speed of 20 seconds to fill the 12-gauge ammunition shells.

1) MP40

MP40 is a lethal weapon for close-range combat in Free Fire MAX. The weapon is an SMG and offers an impressive rate of fire and quick reload speed. The weapon is used by a lot of pro players to take down two or three opponents in a single spray.

The MP40 SMG offers an amazing fire rate of 83 and damage per hit of 48 hitpoints. The high rate of fire helps the weapon to quickly shoot its bullets, which helps players to eliminate their opponents instantly.

