How to get cheap Free Fire MAX diamonds in India server: Memberships and benefits

Free Fire offers a plethora of amazing in-game items that players can purchase with the help of special currency. The currency is called diamonds and can be purchased with real money to unlock different rewards like characters, pets and elite passes.

Players are always looking for alternative methods to get cheap diamonds to obtain their desired items and make their profile look cooler. Memberships are one of the best ways to get lots of cheap diamonds and other benefits like badges and much more.

This article discusses some easy steps to get cheap diamonds with the help of membership in Free Fire.

Cheap diamonds in Free Fire with memberships

Garena offers a special in-game store for players to purchase diamonds. The store offers lots of diamond packs at different prices. However, membership offers diamonds along with other special benefits that are very handy in different situations and battles.

There are two types of membership available in the game which are discussed as follows:

Weekly membership

Weekly membership is the cheapest of the two available membership plans. Players can purchase the weekly membership for ₹159, which offers them plenty of amazing rewards. Here is the complete list of rewards that come with the weekly membership plan in Free Fire:

Total diamond rewards – 450 (100 immediately and a maximum of 350 from daily check-ins)

8x Universal EP Badge

1x Last Chance

Access to discount store privileges

Monthly membership

The second option available to players in the FF title is the monthly membership. The monthly membership rewards the user with different rewards on a daily check-in basis for a whole month.

The most attractive feature of the monthly membership is that the player is rewarded with 500 diamonds at the time of purchase. The membership is priced at ₹799 per player. Here is the complete list of rewards available for the monthly membership:

Total diamond rewards – 2600 (500 immediately and a maximum of 2100 from daily check-ins)

60x Universal EP Badge

5x Last Chance

Access to discount store privileges

Weapon Skin Gift Box (Futuristic SCAR, MP40 Sneaky Clown, M1014 Winterlands, Thompson Time Travellers, FAMAS Swagger Ownage, and M4A1 Pink Laminate)

Guide to purchasing a membership in Free Fire

Membership payment page(Image via Garena)

Players can easily purchase different in-game add-ons in Free Fire. Membership plans are some of the most purchased items in the title. Players also have the option to simultaneously activate both memberships as it offers them more benefits such as free diamonds and other perks.

Players can use the following step-by-step guide to quickly purchase their desired membership in the game:

Open Free Fire on your device. Head to the membership top-up section in the upper left corner of the screen. A new dialog box with two membership plans will appear. Players can click on their favorite membership plan to purchase it. Upon clicking on the membership, players are required to complete the payment. Upon successful payment, players will instantly receive different benefits of the membership in their account.

With that being said, players can incur multiple benefits by purchasing a membership plan in Free Fire.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far