How to get free diamonds for Free Fire Season 51 Elite Pass

Free Fire is one of the most prominent names in the BR genre, and the game is one of the most downloaded battle royale titles. The game has broken many records in terms of downloads and players. In this game, players are served with many interesting features like dynamic maps, lots of weapons, and other utilities for the ultimate survival experience.

Developers also keep on adding new skins to different weapons, vehicles, and outfits to make the gameplay even more fun and exciting. The Elite Pass is one of the best methods to get lots of free skins by completing easy missions in the game. However, players need to spend diamonds to purchase an Elite Pass and other perks. A new season for Elite Pass is coming soon, and lots of players will be trying to get some free diamonds in the game to purchase it.

This article discusses some of the easiest ways with which players can get free diamonds to purchase the Elite Pass of Season 51 in Free Fire.

Three easy ways to get free diamonds for Free Fire Season 51 Elite Pass:

1) Google Opinion Rewards

The first method with which players can get free diamonds in Free Fire is through Google Opinion Rewards. The application is developed by Google and is completely safe. The app has basic settings and UI where a newbie can easily learn how to operate different in-app actions.

Free Fire players can download the app from the Google Play Store and can earn real money by simply answering surveys. The money earned from completing surveys is sent to the user's Google Play account linked to the app. Players can redeem the money earned in the in-game diamond store by purchasing it from Google Play Balance. After that, they can purchase their favorite items in the game with diamonds including the Season 51 Elite Pass and much more.

2) Play in custom rooms

Playing in custom rooms can help players earn free diamonds in Free Fire to purchase items like Elite Passes. Many YouTube and Discord channels host custom rooms daily and offer amazing rewards like diamonds and real cash.

Upon winning in the custom room, the winner can share their in-game ID number with the host to get the rewards like diamonds or even Elite Pass. It is a great way for players to develop their skills.

3) Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is also a great option to earn free cash and redeem various items in the game from the money earned. The app can be downloaded for free from leading app stores. The app is based on the 'Get Paid To' or 'GP' concept where the user is paid with points or money to complete different tasks available on the platform.

Free Fire players looking to get some free diamonds can download and use the application. They can complete surveys, watch videos, and download applications through the app to earn points. They can redeem different vouchers depending on their location and can use them to get free diamonds in the game.

Note: This list solely reflects the writer's opinion, and gamers should check out the terms of service and privacy policy before using them.

