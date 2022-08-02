How to top-up Free Fire diamonds for cheap to get Elite Pass Season 51 and rare bundles

Free Fire is one of the most famous names in the battle royale genre. The title has earned millions of downloads on leading app stores. HD graphics and immersive dynamics make the title one of the best BR choices for gaming fans.

Developers have added a special currency called diamonds, which are used to unlock premium in-game items. Players can purchase the currency and use it to unlock the following:

Outfit bundles

Elite passes

Characters

Gamers are always looking for guides and methods through which they can get diamonds for lower prices. This article discusses the easiest ways to top-up diamonds for cheap to get Season 51 Elite Pass and bundles in Free Fire.

Membership and other ways to top-up Free Fire diamonds for cheaper to get Elite Pass and rare bundles

1) Memberships

Free Fire has two types of memberships where players can get diamonds and many other times. The first membership is called weekly membership where all the perks last for a week. The weekly membership is priced at 159 INR in the game. The membership has the following rewards:

Diamond Rewards: 450 (100 immediately and 350 from daily check-in)

Discount store privilege

8x Universal EP Badge

Second Chance

The second membership is called monthly membership. In this membership, players can enjoy all the perks, including diamonds and other cards, for a whole month.

Players can also purchase both weekly and monthly memberships simultaneously for better rewards. It is priced at INR 799 in the membership section. The monthly membership has the following rewards:

Diamond Rewards: 2600

Discount store privilege

5x Second Chance

60x Universal EP Badge

Weapon Skin Gift Box – It provides one 30-day trial of gun skin from a total of six options.

Gamers can purchase any of the desired memberships by visiting the membership icon available on the upper left corner of the screen. They can click on the desired membership to start the payment process. Upon successful payment, all the rewards are instantly added to the player's Free Fire account.

2) Mystery Shop

The Mystery Shop is another significant way to get outfit bundles with the help of diamonds. The shop comes with many amazing rewards, including legendary bundles with heavy discounts. Players can take advantage of these discounts to get awesome outfits for their in-game character. The shop also features other rewards like Elite Passes, emotes, and more.

Players can access any new Mystery Shop from the lobby or the shop section. They can visit the mystery shop and draw a lucky discount for themselves. If they receive the discount, it will be applied to all purchases.

The shop also features a progress bar, which is filled when players purchase diamonds. Players can try to fill the bar to get the grand prize of the shop. To switch rewards, each player is required to spend 10 diamonds.

It is one of the best ways to get heavily discounted items, which includes bundles, elite passes, characters, rename cards, and other in-game items.

