5 best Free Fire MAX characters for rush gameplay in Clash Squad mode (OB35)

Free Fire MAX is one of the most renowned mobile BR titles. Players can get an amazing survival experience that encompasses different maps and modes. The Clash Squad mode is one of the most played modes in which the team that secures a specified number of battle wins gets the Booyah.

Many players prefer to opt for a rush playstyle as it offers a more intense experience. Characters play an important role in determining the success of such a playstyle because gamers can use a character's unique skills to gain an advantage on the battlefield.

This article discusses the five best characters for rush gameplay in the Clash Squad mode in the OB35 version of Free Fire MAX.

DJ Alok and four other great characters to use in Clash Squad for rush gameplay in Free Fire MAX

5) A124

A124 is an excellent character choice for the Clash Squad mode in the OB35 version of Free Fire MAX. The character possesses the Thrill of Battle skill that helps the user convert some part of their EP into HP. At its initial upgrade level, the character helps the player convert up to 20 EP into HP within four seconds.

Players can upgrade the character to a higher level to further enhance her capabilities. At the ability's maximum level, the user can convert 60 EP into HP on the battlefield. The character is priced at 499 diamonds in the store.

4) Jota

Jota's Sustained Raids skill can be put to good use in the Clash Squad mode. His skill helps players regain some amount of their HP when they deal damage to an opponent.

The skill is a passive ability and doesn't need to be manually activated. It also helps the player automatically gain 10% of their HP upon knocking down an enemy. The extra healing comes in handy when taking down opponents in Free Fire MAX, and it also improves the player's survivability in the Clash Squad mode.

3) Xayne

Players who opt for a rush playstyle can make use of Xayne's Xtreme Encounter skill. The skill helps the user get an instant HP boost. At the base level, the character offers a 100 HP boost to the user to help him rush rivals.

Along with the HP boost, the player also gets the power to deal an increased 100% damage to gloo walls. The skill comes with a cooldown period of 150 seconds.

2) DJ Alok

DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in the game. Players love to use the character for his unique Drop the Beat skill. The skill allows the user to create a 5m aura where players can restore 5 HP per second. The effects last for five seconds with an enhanced 10% ally movement speed.

In the Clash Squad mode, the skill offers a great advantage to players as they can heal themselves as well can improve their movement speed to quickly take down enemy players. The character is priced at 599 diamonds in the character shop.

1) K

K has one of the best character skills in Free Fire MAX. His skill helps the player instantly boost their EP by up to 50 points. The Master of All ability comes with two skill modes called Jiu-jitsu and Psychology.

The Jiu-jitsu mode helps players enhance their EP to HP conversion rate. The Psychology mode helps the user recover three EP every 2.2 seconds.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

