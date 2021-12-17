5 best tips and tricks to use gloo walls in Garena Free Fire (December 2021)

There is an assortment of features in Garena Free Fire that ensure the tactical edge for users over their foes during matches. These include character abilities, special grenades, pet skills, weapon skins, and many more. Gloo walls are among those utilities that are an integral part of the user's strategy and playstyle.

Players can defend themselves from enemy damage using gloo walls, which is their primary purpose. However, many other uses and tricks have been popularized by Free Fire content creators. Gamers can apply the same to get extra benefits.

They can even use the 360° trick to shield themselves from all directions or as stairs.

Gloo walls in Free Fire: Best tips and tricks to keep in mind

1) Deploy to rush or escape

Deploying a gloo wall while escaping or rushing is crucial in Free Fire (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

Players often get trapped in situations where engagement with enemies seems inevitable. Hence, they will have to indulge in a fight despite being in a vulnerable position.

However, gloo walls provide an instant shield and help users escape or rush.

2) Gloo walls as stairs

Making a stair of gloo walls (Image via TITANIUM LIVE/YouTube)

There are plenty of unreachable points in Free Fire that gamers want to use as camping sites. Gloo walls solve the problems as users can stack them one above another to create a structure that resembles stairs.

Players can easily climb up these gloo wall stairs to reach unreachable structures and camps.

3) Timing and placement of deployment is crucial

Deployment should be well-timed (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

Sometimes, players are sneak attacked by foes, and gloo walls are their best defense option. However, making any blunder in deploying them can cost users heavily.

Hence, timing and placement in the correct direction are crucial while facing surprise attacks.

4) Don't waste gloo walls

One should avoid unnecessary deployment (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

Gamers should avoid excessive usage of gloo walls in Free Fire as they can benefit from broken walls, trees, rocks, and immovable vehicles.

Avoiding the needless use of gloo walls will allow users to attract less attention and blend in with the surroundings.

5) Learn the 360° gloo wall trick

360° gloo wall trick (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

The Free Fire 360° gloo wall trick is difficult for beginners, but with an appropriate amount of practice, they can master it.

The famous trick offers great help to users when they are being shot at from multiple directions.

Additionally, the 360° gloo wall trick is beneficial while healing and fighting during endzone battles of matches.

Disclaimer: This list is not in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

