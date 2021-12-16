5 Free Fire tips to win endzone fights in ranked mode

Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX allow 50 players to drop at an island. Players survive through the 10-minute duration of a match. The events of a ranked BR match often include landing on a map with varying terrains, finding accessories, equipping weapons, engaging with enemies, escaping from shrinking zones, and making it to the final circle.

Hence, users can keep a few tricks up their sleeves while applying their skills in endzone combat in Garena Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire BR mode: Tips and tricks to survive the final circle

The final circle is a stage where only a few surviving teams are left to fight it out against one another. They either engage in a scuffle or leave the fate to the last zone, getting shrunk into nothing. Either way, the endzone battles are exciting and trickier than most other situations in a BR match.

Here are five tips and tricks to help players survive the final circle in Free Fire:

5) Spot the enemies

Spot the foes (Image via Free Fire)

The endzone fights see the players fighting against two primary foes, the enemy teams and the timer. Hence, players must spot their opponents before they spot them or the time runs out. The final shrinking zone also leads to more chaos denting the players' strategies.

4) Keep the squad together

Stay together (Image via Free Fire)

In the final stage of the game, it is crucial to keep the team together. One has more chances to cross the finish line with the squad's support rather than winning it alone. Teammates can provide cover-fire, revival, assisting against a foe, and other support.

3) Health is all-important

Heal constantly (Image via DDG GAMERS/YouTube)

Players cannot checkout with the excessive medical accessories they have carried throughout the game. Hence, it makes sense to use the health equipment frequently. They will have to keep their EP and HP to the maximum to nullify opponents' damage, especially in the endzone.

2) Deploy the 360° gloo wall

360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

When players are fired at and cannot figure out the direction of the shots, it is wise to use the most famous gloo wall trick in Free Fire. The 360° gloo wall will help players avoid any damage and provide sufficient time to heal and figure out the direction in which foes are sitting.

1) Rush using different grenades

Using grenades in Free Fire (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

Most of the time, rushing in the endzone fight is necessary as there is no benefit in holding back during the final circle. However, players need to become as unpredictable as they can using different tricks.

Using various grenades like Smoke, Flashbang, gloo wall, etc will help deceive the opponents. Players can also use hand grenades to move the enemies out of their cover.

