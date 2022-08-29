5 tips to clutch games in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is one of the most renowned titles in the BR genre. The title offers a variety of maps, weapons, characters, and much more. Players can play in solo, duo, and squad modes as per their preference.

In squad mode, there are various situations when players have to fight against a whole squad. In these kinds of challenging situations, players have to maintain their composure and use different tips and strategies to defeat the opposing team. This article discusses the five best tips that players can use to fend off enemy squads in Free Fire MAX.

What should players focus on to secure clutch games in the squad mode of Free Fire MAX?

5) Use of characters and pets

Garena has added more than 30 different characters and over 15 pets in Free Fire MAX. Players can choose the most suitable character and pet combination and use their abilities to eliminate rivals.

DJ Alok and Robo are one of the most recommended combinations that players can use in the title. DJ Alok sports a healing ability that restores the user's HP and improves movement speed. Robo's skill helps players add an extra shield to their gloo walls.

4) Have good reflexes and aim

Free Fire MAX requires a good reaction time and mechanical skill. Players with these skills can quickly excel in the game and can become pros. With a good set of reflexes and aim, gamers can quickly develop a better game sense and awareness.

Players can make the necessary changes to their sensitivity settings and HUD for better recoil control and aim. Optimal sensitivity settings play a major role in improving a player's gameplay. Here are the best sensitivity settings for players to use for clutch games:

General: 90 to 100

Red Dot: 90

2X Scope: 85

4X Scope: 70 to 80

Sniper Scope: 58 to 60

Free Look: 67

3) Get advantageous positions

To clutch a fight against a squad in Free Fire MAX, players must get themselves in an advantageous position. Players can then try to isolate enemies and take them on in 1v1 or 1v2 combat. After that, they can take down the remaining opponents to wipe the opposing squad.

Gamers can also use the TPP advantage to scout an enemy player's position. They can use cover like the walls, doors, and roofs of different buildings and take down enemies while staying behind cover after defeating one or two opponents with a single bullet spray.

2) Strategically deploy utilities

Free Fire MAX offers lots of interesting utilities, including gloo wall grenades, frag grenades, and smoke grenades. Gloo wall grenades are one of the most useful utilities in the title. Players can use gloo walls to create a temporary cover for themselves.

Frag grenades help players knock down an opponent without having to use a weapon and can even stop an enemy player's push for a few seconds. Gamers can make use of smoke grenades to get temporary cover from enemy attacks. They can also use the smoke to confuse their opponents and distract them.

1) Use good weapon combinations

The best tip to secure clutch games in Free Fire MAX is to make use of a good weapon combination. The developers have added lots of amazing weapons ranging from assault rifles to shotguns, SMGs, and much more.

Players can equip two main weapons along with a pistol and various other utilities like frag grenades and smoke grenades. The most recommended weapon combination is a shotgun and SMG, as they offer great attacking capability at close-range.

Here is a list of some good weapon combinations for clutch games:

AK + M1887

WOODPECKER + MP40

SCAR + MP40

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish