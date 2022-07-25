5 best gloo wall skins to get in Free Fire MAX OB35 update

Free Fire MAX is a premium battle royale title developed by veteran publisher Garena. The title features an intense action-packed survival experience that adds variety to the formula with different modes and maps. The game also has an impressive armory, and players can use weapons ranging from assault rifles to shotguns.

Gloo walls are one of the best elements of the title. Free Fire players can use special grenades to create these defensive walls on the battlegrounds. The developers keep adding lots of cool skins for the gloo walls to make gameplay even more fun. This article discusses the five best gloo wall skins to get in the OB35 update of Free Fire MAX.

Aurora Core and four other cool gloo wall skins to get in Free Fire MAX OB35 update

5) Stormbringer

Stormbringer is an excellent gloo wall skin with an immersive theme. The radiant green color of the skin combined with a golden dragon mask makes the Stormbringer stand out from the crowd.

The skin was first introduced in the Azure Dragon Top-Up event in the game, and players were able to acquire the skin upon completing a top-up of 500 diamonds. The gloo wall skin is currently available in the Moco Store, which players can access by visiting the Luck Royale Section.

4) Gold Vault

Gold Vault is another skin greatly loved by FF MAX players for its funky design. Garena introduced the skin in its Reload Target Down event during the second Free Fire x Money Heist collaboration. Players were able to get lots of other rewards along with the skin during the event.

The skin's design is inspired by that of a bank vault, and it has a golden wheel at the center surrounded by fortified walls on either side. Gold Vault has not been made available in any later events or lucky spins, making it an extremely rare gloo wall skin. Players are eagerly waiting for the skin to come back in an upcoming event in the game.

3) Aurora Core

The Aurora Core skin is one of the most beautiful-looking gloo wall skins in Free Fire MAX. The shiny purple and blue hues make it very pleasing to the eyes. The skin was first available in the Squad Beatz Top Up event.

Players were able to get the skin for free upon completing a top-up of 300 diamonds. This gloo wall skin features a regal aesthetic with a golden emblem at the center of the skin.

2) Blood Hockey

The Blood Hockey skin sports a bright red color that can intimidate opponents. The skin was introduced in the 2019 Elite Pass rewards section.

Players love to flaunt the skin with its red theme that has a skull graphic with two hockey sticks crossed behind it. The skull embedded in the center of the skin has made it popular among players. Gamers love to use Blood Hockey as their primary gloo wall skin in ranked and unranked matches.

1) Death Guardian

The Death Guardian is one of the most sought-after gloo wall skins available for players in the Free Fire MAX OB35 update. The skin has a futuristic aesthetic and an eye-catching design that makes it very visible on the battlefield.

The gloo wall skin is just owned by a few players since it has only been released a few times in the title. The most attractive feature of the gloo wall skin is its broad size, which helps players get extra cover from an opponent's attacks.

