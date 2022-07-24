5 best legendary emotes in Free Fire MAX OB35 version

Free Fire MAX is a premium battle royal title designed and developed by Garena. It offers an excellent survival experience mixed with dynamics like immersive weapons, maps, skins, and emotes.

The developers release lots of amazing emotes in events and other updates with amazing animations and actions. Some of them are labeled as legendary as they have magnificent actions and players love to use them.

Players love to collect these legendary emotes and make their profiles and inventories look cooler than other players.

Free Fire MAX: Indexing the most legendary emotes in the OB35 version

5) Flower of Love

Flower of Love is a sweet emote that players can use among their friends and teammates. Its action includes the character taking out an animated rose flower and bending on his knees, and proposing someone.

The emote was first released in the Valentine's Top-Up event in 2019. Since then, it has been released various times in the Free Fire MAX. Players can expect the emote to return to the upcoming Valentine's event in the game.

The emote description in the game states:

"Make love, not war."

4) I'm Rich

The I'm Rich emote was released in the Garena X Money Heist collaboration in 2020. Developers released lots of amazing outfits, weapon skins, and great emotes in the collaboration event. The "I'm Rich" variant was greatly popular among players for its animation.

When they uses the emote, a bed made of money appears and the character makes some funny moves that are very eye-catching. Players were able to purchase the emote from the in-game store at a fixed price in diamonds.

The emote description in the game states:

"The greatest heist means the greatest payday!"

3) Booyah!

Booyah is one of the rarest emotes in the collection. It has an impressive action where the character imitates the winner's celebration. Upon using it, the "BOOYAH!" font comes into the air and the character does the victory action with his hand raised in towards the font.

The emote's description in the game states:

"The Desire of every survivor!"

2) Eat my dust

The second-best entry on the list of legendary emotes in Free Fire MAX is the Eat My Dust emote. It has one of the coolest animations in the title. Upon using it, the character sits on an animated cool car skin and shows some dance moves.

Eat My Dust was recently made available in Emote Party, where it was introduced as the grand prize for the event. It was first released in a top-up event where players were able to equip the emote for free by purchasing a top-up of a certain amount of diamonds.

1) FFWC Throne Emote

The FFWC Throne emote is the ultimate fan-favorite on the list. It was was launched during the Free Fire World Cup event held in 2019, and was instantly loved by players as it offered very cool animations.

Free Fire MAX's developers have also made it available in the emote party and other events in the game. It shows the action of the character building a red-and-gold throne and sitting on it like a victorius king.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"I am the only Champion."

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

