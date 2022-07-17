How to get free gloo wall and bundles in Free Fire MAX Indian server (July 2022)

Free Fire MAX is one of the most played titles in the BR category. The HD quality graphics and immersive dynamics have propelled the title to immense popularity. Players can get the ultimate gaming experience with elements such as real-life inspired weapons, colorful outfit bundles and skins for different in-game items, including gloo walls and much more.

They are perpetually in awe whenever a new cool-looking gloo wall skin or bundle is released in the game. They are always looking for easy ways to can obtain these rewards for free as some of these require one to spend real money or in-game diamonds.

This article discusses the best methods to get free gloo wall skins and bundles on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX.

Best ways to get free Gloo Wall skins and Bundles in Free Fire MAX

1) Booyah app

The first method to get free in-game items such as gloo wall finishes and outfit bundles involves the Booyah application. The application was developed by Garena and is available on leading app stores. The app offers lots of interesting events where players can participate and win various rewards.

Players can simply log in with the same account they use in Free Fire MAX. The earned rewards are sent directly to their in-game mail. Furthermore, it is easy to participate in these events and sometimes, one can also find small tournaments on the application that provide amazing rewards.

2) Redeem Codes

The second method, which is quite handy for getting free collectibles like gloo wall skins and bundles, is to redeem codes. Garena releases a lot of these with many intriguing rewards. Players are always looking for these redeem codes to get awesome rewards for themselves.

These redeem codes are released on Free Fire MAX's social media accounts and during livestreams of various tournaments held by Garena. Players can follow these accounts to acquire free redeem codes for rewards.

Guide to using redeem codes in Free Fire MAX

Garena has released an official website where players can easily use the redeem codes to get amazing rewards. Here is a simple step-by-step guide to redeem codes in FF MAX:

Guide to use redeem codes in FF MAX (Image via Garena)

Open any browser on your device and search for Garena's official redeem code website. Open the website link and log in to the website with any of the accounts, including Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs. A new screen with the option to enter the redeem code will appear. Players are required to paste the redeem code in the box and click on the confirm button. If the redeem code is valid, the player will get the confirmation. After that, they can check his in-game mail section to collect the redeem code rewards which can be cool emotes, bundles, and gloo walls.

Redeeming codes is an integral facet of earning and enjoying cool rewards. With that being said, players are urged to avail these benefits as soon as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far