How to get free Divinity Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire MAX top-up event

Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular names in the battle royale genre. The game has gained huge popularity among the gaming community for its eye-catching premium graphics and interesting dynamics like colorful outfits, weapons, and other rewards.

Top-up events are some of the most awaited events in the game. These events offer players many cool rewards for purchasing diamonds on their accounts. Players can claim these rewards for free as well as spend the purchased diamonds to unlock other legendary items in the game.

Developers have released cool-looking rewards in a new top-up event called Divinity Top-up. The top-up event rewards players with unique car and gloo wall skins.

This article discusses a step-by-step guide to getting free Divinity Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire MAX.

Guide to claiming free Divinity Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire MAX

The new Divinity Blast Gloo Wall skin is an awesome gloo wall skin that players can equip for free with the new top-up event. The skin has a golden look which gives it an elite feel. The crown in its center also enhances the overall appearance of the skin, making it look more aesthetic.

Here is a simple guide to unlocking the Divinity Blast Gloo Wall skin for free in Free Fire MAX's top-up event:

1) Open FF MAX on your device.

2) Head to the events section and open the Divinity Top-Up event.

3) Players will see the option to claim two free rewards by doing a diamond top-up.

4) The rewards are a car skin called Aurumdeus and Divinity Blast Gloo Wall skin.

5) Players can unlock the car skin by doing a 300 diamond top-up and the gloo wall skin by doing a 500 diamond top-up.

Tips to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX

1) Google Opinion Rewards:

Google Opinion Rewards is the best application players can use to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX. The app is designed by Google and is fully legit. Players can earn real money by using the application and answering basic surveys sent to them by the developers. A user can get up to ₹30 per survey, lasting 10-15 seconds.

The money is collected in the linked Google Play account and can be redeemed on various applications. FF MAX players can use the money earned to redeem free diamonds from the in-game diamonds store for free.

2) Participate in custom rooms and giveaways:

The second method to earn free diamonds in FF MAX is to take part in online custom rooms and giveaways. Many YouTubers and other streamers host daily custom rooms and reward their audience and winners with rewards like free diamonds and elite passes.

Players can show their skills in such custom rooms and get Booyah to get these rewards in their accounts. It is one of the easiest ways to quickly earn free diamonds and claim free top-up rewards.

