5 best Free Fire MAX bundles like Cobra and Hip Hop in July 2022

Free Fire MAX, a premium battle royale title, has HD graphics and regular updates that have made it very popular. The competitive and intense survival mechanics makes the gaming experience even more immersive.

The developers have introduced lots of colorful outfits in the form of bundles to make the game even more enjoyable. Hip Hop and Cobra are two of the most sought-after bundles in the title. These items offer Legendary outfits that make players' characters and profiles cooler.

Sakura among five most enjoyable bundles like Cobra and Hip Hop in Free Fire MAX

5) Cyber Bunny Bundle

The Cyber Bunny Bundle is one of the most futuristic-looking bundles in the game. It offers shiny, animated outfits and other features, while the bunny ears also look awesome with the costume.

The bundle was introduced in the Treasure Vault event in April 2021 and is one of the newest entries on the list. Players were able to get the bundle by spending 2000-3000 diamonds.

It offers the following items:

Cyber Bunny (Head)

Cyber Bunny (Mask)

Cyber Bunny (Top)

Cyber Bunny (Bottom)

Cyber Bunny (Shoes)

4) Skater Boy Bundle

The Skater Boy Bundle is one of the coolest bundles in the title, and its outfits are designed amazingly. The skate shoes have animated flames coming out of them, making the overall look of the bundle much more astonishing.

Users can purchase it from the bundle section of the store for 1499 diamonds. A female version is also available for them to buy and equip for female characters.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Skater Boy Top

Skater Boy Bottom

Skater Boy Shoes

Skater Boy Mask

Skater Boy Head

3) Bunny Warrior Bundle

The third best Free Fire MAX bundle like Cobra and Hip Hop is the Bunny Warrior Bundle. The muscular build of the outfit attracted lots of gamers to get it. The rabbit face/mask also looks fantastic.

It was available in the 'Draw a Bunny' event in-game. The bundle was once again introduced in some events and lucky spins for players to unlock and use.

It offers the following items:

Bunny Warrior (Mask)

Bunny Warrior (Top)

Bunny Warrior (Bottom)

Bunny Warrior (Shoes)

2) Sakura Bundle

Sakura is among the rarest bundles available for users in the Free Fire MAX. It was introduced in the first Elite Pass season, making it a very rare sight in the title.

The bundle can be seen in the inventories of gamers playing the game since its initial release. It offers outfits and other items based on the Japanese theme.

The bundle consists of the following items:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

1) Green Criminal Bundle

Green Criminal is one of the most famous Free Fire MAX bundles. It is very popular for its scary look, especially the mask, and was initially introduced as the Green Criminal Bundle pack in 2018.

However, the bundle became very popular among players, and Garena again launched the bundle with more colors in the Bandit Squad Incubator in 2019. Individuals are eagerly waiting for it to make a comeback in an upcoming event.

The bundle offers the following items:

Green Criminal Mask

Green Criminal costume

Note: The bundles listed above are based on the writer's opinion, and the user's preference may vary.

