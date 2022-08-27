How to get more diamonds in Garena Free Fire O35 update using these apps

Free Fire is among the most renowned names in the online battle royale industry. The title has gained millions of downloads and has a huge fan base across the globe. The intense, action-packed survival experience helps it to stand out from its competitors.

Like any other title, the developers have included a special in-game currency called diamonds. These diamonds are handy for unlocking various premium items in the game, including Elite Passes, colorful outfits, upgradable weapon skins, and many other items.

As a result, gamers are always looking for tricks to get more and more diamonds to unlock these items.

Three best apps to fetch more diamonds in Free Fire

1) Google Opinion Rewards:

Google Opinion Rewards is the most widely used app to get free in-game currencies in online games. Free Fire players can also use this application to rack up more diamonds without spending extra money.

It has an easy-to-learn interface where users are needed to log in with their Google accounts. After that, they will get random surveys on their smartphones.

Upon answering these surveys, Google rewards individuals with real cash in their Play accounts. They can use the cash to redeem diamonds from the in-game store in Free Fire.

2) Easy Rewards

The second application on the list that can be used by players to get more diamonds is Easy Rewards. It works on the GPT or Get Paid To model, where users are paid with either points or cash for completing in-app tasks.

They can head to their respective app stores to download the application for free. Upon installation, gamers can register their accounts on the app.

After that, they can complete different tasks available on the app, like online surveys, watching videos, and downloading other applications. Upon completing these tasks, individuals are rewarded with a certain number of points.

Once they have collected enough points, readers can redeem them by purchasing gift cards to redeem them on the app store. The gift cards can be easily redeemed in the app stores and converted into cash.

Players can use the money earned to purchase more diamonds from the Free Fire shop and get their desired items.

3) Booyah!

The Booyah! application is designed and developed by Garena, the developer of Free Fire. It features lots of interesting events in which users can participate and win many free in-game items. The app is available in leading app stores and is free to download.

Gamers can apply for different giveaways and events available in the app. These giveaways and events offer rewards like diamonds, redeem codes, and many Epic and Legendary items like outfit bundles and other skins.

Readers can use the rewards won from the application to show off their profile to their teammates and friends in Free Fire.

Note: This list solely reflects the writer's opinion, and individuals should check out the terms of service and privacy policy before using these apps.

Edited by Ravi Iyer