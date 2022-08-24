Free Fire India ban: Normal version has no unban date

Free Fire is one of the country's most famous names among battle royale titles. However, its sudden ban, along with 54 other Chinese titles, on February 14, 2022, came as a massive blow to the community of content creators and esports athletes.

Gamers are eagerly waiting to get updates on when the game will return to the leading app stores. They are bewildered as various fake rumors of the title coming back to the app stores are spreading like wildfire online.

Free Fire India ban: Everything to know

Lovers of the title are looking for legit sources to extract any related information on its ban. Since the Indian Government has banned the game, there is less chance of it returning to the app stores unless the suspension is lifted. Hence, no date can be identified as the exact date for its unban in the country.

Officials from Garena have released a statement regarding the news of the title's ban in the country. Here's what they have said to the gaming audience:

"We are aware that FF is currently unavailable in the Google Play and iOS app stores in India and that the game is currently not operable for some users in the country. We are working to address this situation, and we apologize to our users for any inconvenience."

However, until the popular BR shooter comes back in the region, users can enjoy another similar title released by Garena called Free Fire MAX. This version offers the same core BR concept with similar maps, modes, and other features.

Top features of Free Fire MAX

1) Graphics

It is the premium version of Free Fire. Players can see certain differences in the quality of graphics in both titles.

The MAX version offers HD-quality graphics with excellent dynamics. These high-quality graphics help users get a magnificent survival royale experience on their smartphones.

2) Size and compatibility

The MAX edition has a sizeable download size compared to its elder cousin. The game comes with a download size of 500 MB on the Android Play Store and 1.2 GB on the Apple iOS App Store.

Players can download it for free from these leading app stores and install it without any significant issues. After giving proper permissions, they can enjoy the title on their device and customize different in-game settings like sensitivity settings and HUD controls for better gameplay.

Here are the minimum requirements to run this new game:

FF MAX Android system requirements

OS – Android 4.1 or above

RAM – 2GB

Download size – 0.93GB

FF MAX iOS system requirements

OS – iOS 11.0 or above

Download size – 1.2GB

3) Visibility range

Free Fire MAX offers an enhanced visibility range or draw distance. It improves the overall range of the map, enabling gamers to view more parts of the map.

It helps them spot their opponents much more quickly and take them down. Users can opt for the MAX version for a better overall BR experience on their smartphones or PCs.

