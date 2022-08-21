Free Fire MAX double diamonds offer: How to get cheap diamonds in August 2022

Free Fire MAX is one of the most renowned battle royale titles available for players on Android and iOS platforms. Gamers can download the title from their respective app stores and get a fantastic survival experience with elements like real-life-inspired weapons, colorful outfits, and much more.

Garena has introduced a unique in-game currency called diamonds in the game. Players can use the currency to unlock items like Elite Passes, characters, upgradeable weapon skins, emotes, and more. Therefore, gamers are always looking for events and methods to get their hands on free diamonds or get bonuses on them.

Developers have released an exciting event in the game where players can get double diamonds. It is a great way to get more diamonds at a lower price and unlock the desired items in the game.

This article discusses a step-by-step guide to getting cheap diamonds from the Free Fire MAX double diamond offer.

Guide to using double diamonds offer in Free Fire MAX

Here is a quick step-by-step guide on how to use the double diamond offer in FF MAX:

1) Open Free Fire MAX on our smartphone.

2) Access the top-up events section to open the double-diamond offer.

3) Gamers will be able to view different diamond offers.

4) After that, the player is required to make any desired top-up amount from the diamond store.

5) Upon completing any diamond top-up, players will receive a 100% bonus in the event.

Here are different 100% diamond bonuses that players will get in the event:

100 diamond top-up: 100 diamonds bonus

200 diamond top-up: 200 diamonds bonus

300 diamond top-up: 300 diamonds bonus

500 diamond top-up: 500 diamonds bonus

Gamers can top up in Free Fire MAX with the help of the in-game diamond store. Android users can make payments with the help of different options like redeem codes, net banking, credit or debit cards, and UPI. Apple iOS users can make payments with the help of their Apple ID.

Best things to purchase with diamonds in FF MAX

1) Elite Pass

The best thing to purchase with diamonds in FF MAX is Elite Pass. Garena releases two types of Elite Passes in FF MAX. These passes offer different perks, with the Elite Pass priced at 499 diamonds and the Elite Bundle priced at 999 diamonds. Players can receive many amazing rewards from these passes, including colorful outfits, weapon skins, vehicle skins, and much more.

2) Upgradable Weapon Skins

The second item players must purchase with diamonds is the upgradable weapon skins. These skins feature astonishing perks like specialized finish feeds, loot crates, and kill effects. Players can get these skins from weapon crates available in the store.

3) Outfit bundles

The third item players are recommended to purchase with diamonds in FF MAX is outfit bundles. Developers release lots of exciting bundles from which players can get rare and legendary outfits. These bundles range from 100 diamonds to 4000 diamonds.

Edited by R. Elahi