Will Hogwarts Legacy have multiple save slots?

Hogwarts Legacy is Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment’s upcoming action RPG based on the renowned Harry Potter books. Fans await the game’s release on February 10, 2023, in anticipation. They have been clamoring for some details since its reveal. One persistent question on their minds is the presence of save slots.

Harry Potter aficionados can rejoice since Hogwarts Legacy is confirmed to have four save slots. This will enable players to have a concurrent playthrough for each character. There are four houses in Hogwarts Legacy: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. Having four save slots will allow players to start a different playthrough for each house.

Hogwarts Legacy features four save slots

Fans have discussed various aspects of Hogwarts Legacy, including the number of save points. A tweet from WB Games Support states that there will be four save slots in the game. Furthermore, the tweet also clarifies that the game will consist of five autosave and ten manual save slots.

This is excellent news for players as they can explore Hogwarts without worrying about the lack of save points. One can even start a new playthrough and opt for a different house to vary the experience. Another exciting aspect is the unique gameplay features given to the players based on their house selection.

WB Games Support @WBGamesSupport @matijastainer93 @HogwartsLegacy Hi Matija! Hogwarts Legacy supports multiple save files. The are 4 separate character slots. For each new character, we will have the following 2 types of save functionality and slots available within the game: 5 auto save slots and 10 player manual saves slots.

Like movies and books, the game has a sorting hat that decides the house. However, to give players the freedom of choice, one can side with their desired group by selecting them manually.

Houses play a significant role in Hogwarts Legacy. Each house has a different common room that is faithful to the source material. Many intricate details grant a unique feel to each house in the game. Each area will display visual cues in the form of decor, wall finishes, and furniture specific to the player’s house.

Having four save slots is great for players with friends and family playing on the same platform. They can have multiple slots within the game and enjoy the story at their own pace without hindering their respective in-game progress.

Hogwarts Legacy will also be a lengthy title to play through. Players can have the flexibility to switch back to another slot if they wish to test out the game with a different house selection. They can thus save an ample amount of time without restarting the story.

Hogwarts Legacy even features a companion system. There are four confirmed companions so far. They are Sebastian Sallow (Slytherin), Natasi Onai (Gryffindor), Poppy Sweeting (Hufflepuff), and Amit Thakkar (Ravenclaw). Fans can befriend them irrespective of their chosen house. These companions can help in quests and allow players to acquire skills and learn magic spells.

The game also comprises fantastical creatures like dragons, phoenixes, Centaurs, and many others. This is the most enticing part of this RPG, as it combines the thrill of encountering these creatures and the ability to use flying mounts to traverse the vast open world.

Hogwarts itself is meticulously detailed and looks like a fully fleshed-out castle. Players can live out their Harry Potter fantasy of flying around the castle in style. The backdrop of Hogwarts is nothing short of picturesque, either. The dynamic weather system in the game will also add some variety to the locales in this wizarding world.

Hogwarts Legacy has suffered many delays ever since its announcement. However, the time is finally here for Potterheads to sink their teeth into the magical RPG developed by Avalanche Software. It has been a long wait for gamers to participate in a video game adaptation that molds the source material into a detailed role-playing experience.

The title looks quite promising based on the detailed environments and the number of activities, quests, and abilities to try out. There are high expectations for this game, and it will be under the microscope of vocal Harry Potter fans. Besides Potterheads, many RPG enthusiasts are keen to try out Hogwarts Legacy.

