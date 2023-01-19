Which Hogwarts Legacy edition should you get

The Hogwarts Legacy release is just around the corner. With pre-orders currently underway, the developers have generated enough hype around the game, and the community is already excited to get their hands on the title.

There are three editions that players within the community can get their hands on, namely Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's Edition. But as per Amazon, the vendor handling the Collector's Edition sales, the item is currently out of stock. So of the two remaining editions, which should players get their hands on while purchasing the title?

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Which Hogwarts Legacy edition is worth buying?

As mentioned above, apart from the Collector's Edition, two specific Hogwarts Legacy editions are available for pre-order at the time of writing this article. The base version, or the Standard Edition of the game, is priced at $59.99. The other variant is the Deluxe Edition which is priced at $69.99. The only difference between these two packs is that the Deluxe Edition comes with some additional cosmetic items in the game. The items are as follows:

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

These items are purely cosmetic and should not affect gameplay in any way. Moreover, given that this is a single-player RPG title, these additional items shouldn't really matter. At this point, if players pre-order the title, they will get an additional Hippogriff mount in the game, irrespective of the edition they're ordering.

Keeping this in mind, if players just want to get their hands on the game, then the Standard Edition should be good enough. For those who don't mind having some additional cosmetics in the game, then the Deluxe Edition is something that they should go for. However, players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will be able to play the game 72-hours earlier than others. So those who want to get early access to Hogwarts Legacy will need to get their hands on the Deluxe Edition of the game.

When does Hogwarts Legacy go live?

According to the official website, the game is scheduled to go live on February 10, 2023, for PS5, Xbox X/S, and PC. However, players on older consoles like the PS4 and the Xbox One will have to wait until April 4, 2023, to get their hands on the title. Nintendo Switch users will be the last to receive the game on July 25, 2023.

Given that the Deluxe Edition is available on both the PS4 and the Xbox One, players who purchase this edition on those platforms will probably receive the 72-hour early access as well.

Hogwarts Legacy has had its fair share of delays, but with the release date almost here, it's unlikely that the game will be delayed any longer. Moreover, given that it's been delayed for a considerable amount of time, players will expect to be able to play the game at launch. And here's to hoping that Hogwarts Legacy is also playable at launch.

